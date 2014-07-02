NewsOne Now Audio Podcast: The Role Men Can Play In Stopping Domestic Violence

Texas Tech dismissed cornerback Nigel Bethel II for punching Amber Battle during a pickup basketball game. The violent incident left Battle with a broken bone in her face that will require surgery.

Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now,” David Banks, Professor at Maryland University College and Ulester Douglas, Executive Director of Men Stopping Violence discuss the role men can play in ending domestic violence against women.

Plus, Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. previews this year’s Rainbow Push Coalition Conference and explains why racial diversity in Silicon Valley is so vital to advancement in the African American community.

All that and more in this edition of the NewsOne Now Audio Podcast.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Also On News One: