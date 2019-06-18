Black Couple Who Were Nearly Killed By Phoenix Cops Reject ‘Insincere’ Apology

Phoenix police officers are trying to do damage control after they threatened to kill a Black family over a doll possibly being stolen from a dollar store. However, Dravon Ames, 22, and his pregnant fiance Aisha Harper, 24, are not accepting their apology from them or the city and have filed an epic lawsuit.

See Also: Mike Pence Has The Unchristian Nerve To Compare Trump To Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego issued a statement on Twitter that read, “I am deeply sorry for what this family went through, and I apologize to our community. This is not who we are, and I refuse to allow this type of behavior to go unchallenged.”

My statement on the May 27th Phoenix Police incident: pic.twitter.com/1mYHQQbhWv — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) June 16, 2019

According to ABC, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who is a Black woman, apologized as well on television, saying, “Every time I look a that video its extremely unsettling. I apologize to the family, I apologize to the community.”

“I don’t accept the apology,” Aisha Harper said Monday, with Dravon Ames adding, “It’s not sincere,” the Associated Press reports.

Rev. Jarrett Maupin, a local civil rights advocate, also stated, “It’s absolutely absurd you can talk about apologizing and seek to move beyond something without actually disciplining and firing these officers.”

Harper also revealed her older daughter is now terrified of the police “wets the bed, wakes up crying.”

Originally, the Phoenix police department has refused to release their officers names. However, Twitter did their research. According to activist Shaun King, the officers are Christopher Meyer, Nicholas Welch, Agnes Milbourn and Brian Herricht. See the tweet below, which also includes their badge numbers.

The May 29 video shows a Phoenix police officer screaming threats and profanity toward the couple and their two young daughters.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” the cop yells at one point.

“I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he said in another instance.

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!" Ames says the officers stopped him after his child walked out of a Dollar Store with a doll. pic.twitter.com/Nlkd7IXsyc — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

Meyer also pointed a gun at the group threatening to shoot them and demanding Harper put her baby on the hot ground despite the fact she could not walk. And all of this because a four-year-old allegedly took a 99 cent doll.

Following the outrage, Jay-Z‘s philanthropic organization within his entertainment company ROC Nation offered to provide legal support to Ames and Harper, who filed a claim on Thursday demanding $10 million from the city of Phoenix.

Let’s hope they get a big check for this disgusting behavior from the police.

SEE ALSO:

Sudan Is Burning But People Don’t Care Because It’s Not A Cathedral

Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation