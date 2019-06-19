Phoenix Police Chief Promises ‘Change’ As Cops Who Terrorized Black Family Aren’t Fired

The Phoenix police department is trying to do serious damage control after their officers threatened to kill a Black family over a doll possibly being stolen from a dollar store. Police Chief Jeri Williams is promising change after the video of Dravon Ames, 22, and his pregnant fiance Aisha Harper, 24, begging for the lives went viral. However, where is the change? The cops still have not been fired.

At a meeting at a downtown church, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams, who is a Black woman, told the crowd, “Real change doesn’t start with the police department, real change starts with our community.” Williams was wildly booed from the crowd with one person shouting, “Real change starts with the firing of the officers! Fire them!”

Williams then jumped up trying to defend her bizarre comments. See below:

The ask right now is for the police officers to be fired, which they have not so when is seeing Williams’ so-called change. After the community meeting, Dravon Ames said, “Nobody should ever try to justify what happened that day on that video. No kid should see that. No one should see some terror like that. [My daughter] has not been the same—we pay close attention to her— she has not been the same since that incident.”

His pregnant fiance Aisha Harper added, “All I want is for the officers to be fired. A little justice will do, since the other families haven’t been able to get justice.” Watch below:

Originally, the Phoenix police department refused to release their officers names. However, Twitter did their research. According to activist Shaun King, the officers are Christopher Meyer, Nicholas Welch, Agnes Milbourn and Brian Herricht. See the tweet below, which also includes their badge numbers.

The May 29 video shows a Phoenix police officer screaming threats and profanity toward the couple and their two young daughters.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” the cop yells at one point.

“I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he said in another instance.

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!"

Meyer also pointed a gun at the group threatening to shoot them and demanding Harper put her baby on the hot ground despite the fact she could not walk. And all of this because a four-year-old allegedly took a 99 cent doll.

Following the outrage, Jay-Z‘s philanthropic organization within his entertainment company ROC Nation offered to provide legal support to Ames and Harper, who filed a claim on Thursday demanding $10 million from the city of Phoenix.

