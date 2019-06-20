Phoenix Councilman Defends Cops Who Threatened To Kill A Black Family Over A Doll

The Phoenix police department is under fire after their officers, who still work for the notoriously corrupt department, threatened to kill a Black family over a doll possibly being stolen from a store. Community members have been protesting and now City Councilman Sal DiCiccio had a temper tantrum because of a constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate.

On Wednesday, DiCiccio whined that the police aren’t happy and said it’s not nice to call them racists before he dropped this gem: “You are anarchists and you are out to destroy the city.”

He also made sure to point out that he is Italian, though it was unclear what relevance he was trying to establish by offering up that tidbit.

Protesters were demanding that the $721 million budget for police should not be passed until the police officers are fired, according to the Washington Post.

On Tuesday, Police Chief Jeri Williams promised change at a meeting at a downtown church, but told the crowd, “Real change doesn’t start with the police department, real change starts with our community.” Williams was wildly booed from the crowd with one person shouting, “Real change starts with the firing of the officers! Fire them!”

Williams then jumped up trying to defend her bizarre comments.

The Phoenix police department originally refused to release the names of the involved officers. However, Twitter users did their research. According to activist Shaun King, the cops were identified as Christopher Meyer, Nicholas Welch, Agnes Milbourn and Brian Herricht. See the tweet below, which also includes their badge numbers.

Here are the 4 officers, and badge numbers, that we know of so far that were on the scene of this brutal act of police violence/terrorism in Phoenix. Christopher Meyer 06254

Nicholas Welch 09372

Agnes Milbourn 09118

Brian Herricht 09054 https://t.co/pROqeEw7Qj — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 16, 2019

The May 29 video shows a Phoenix police officer screaming threats and profanity toward the couple, Dravon Ames, 22, and his pregnant fiance Aisha Harper, 24, and their two young daughters.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” the cop yells at one point.

“I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he said in another instance.

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!" Ames says the officers stopped him after his child walked out of a Dollar Store with a doll. pic.twitter.com/Nlkd7IXsyc — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

Meyer also pointed a gun at the group threatening to shoot them and demanding Harper put her baby on the hot ground despite the fact she could not walk. And all of this because a four-year-old allegedly took a 99 cent doll.

Following the outrage, Jay-Z‘s philanthropic organization within his entertainment company ROC Nation offered to provide legal support to Ames and Harper, who filed a claim on Thursday demanding $10 million from the city of Phoenix.

SEE ALSO:

Sudan Is Burning But People Don’t Care Because It’s Not A Cathedral

Black Teacher Gives Students Haircuts For Graduation