ICYMI, Ben Carson On Trump’s ‘Go Back’ Tweets: ‘He’s Not Racist At All’

When the deplorable secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, was asked about Trump’s racist “go back” Tweets targeted at Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had his classic response. Carson said Trump isn’t racist “at all.”

While talking on “Sunday Morning Futures,” Carson said, “He is not racist at all.” He then added, “He lived in New York. Jesse Jackson gave him an award for the incredible things that he had done in the African​-American community. I have never seen anything that even resembles racism.”

The New York Post pointed out, “It’s unclear what award Carson is referring to, but Trump did donate office space to Jackson’s Rainbow/Push Coalition at his 40 Wall Street building that garnered praise from the civil rights leader at the time.”

On July 14, Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……” He continued, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” All three of them are all from American and Omar is originally from Somali.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

This clearly isn’t shocking from Carson. He is the same man who wants to kick out 55,000 American children from public housing. Earlier this month, ABC News asked about how he is enforcing a law to kick families out of public housing if one person lives in their home illegally, “Because it’s the law. We’re a nation of laws and if the lawmakers don’t like it, they need to change it.”

However, Carson selectively uses the excuse of the law.

According to Politico, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has determined Carson broke the law by buying a $31,000 dining room set for his office and $8,000 dishwasher in the office kitchen. “Agencies are required to notify Congress of expenditures over $5,000 to furnish an executive’s office,” Politico wrote last month.

Looks like Trump and Carson were made for each other.

