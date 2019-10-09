Black Football Coach Fired For His Team Using ‘N*gga’ At Historically Black School

Nathaniel Jones was the head football coach at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana for two seasons. He has now been fired due to a social media video of him saying the word “n*gga” with his team.

In a statement Kenneth St. Charles, president and CEO of the all-boys, historically black Catholic school, said the school is going in a “new direction” and “We thank Coach Jones for his contributions and service to St. Augustine and our football team. We are confident that Coach Dorsey and the remaining coaches on staff are committed to serving the scholar-athletes in our football program through this period of transition.”

St. Charles also said in a statement, “We are shocked and embarrassed that such blatantly offensive language would be used at any school event and directed toward our student-athletes and opponents. The words and actions of the coach and the players following his lead do not represent the values that St. Augustine has embodied for more than six decades.”

He continued, “Not only are these actions hurtful to our community, but they also undermine the work of our founders, the Josephites, who are standard-bearers for equality and civil rights.”

Kenneth Dorsey Jr., an assistant football coach, will be the interim head coach. WDSU also reports, “The coach, Nathaniel Jones, was not in the video; however, another coach led the team in a chant that included a racial slur.” It is not clear who the adults are in the video.

According to NOLA.com, “The person who posted the video attributed it to the Oct. 4 game against Brother Martin. But it appears instead to have been taken before a Sept. 28 game against John Curtis Christian School, also at Yulman Stadium.”

ABC News reports, “The chant appeared to be a team tradition under Jones, who is black, according to video uploaded to YouTube from prior games this year.”

The video, which has gone viral, show the team chanting, “All I got is two hands, two pads, knockin’ that n*gga’s sh*rt loose. I got two hands, two pads, this the Aug s*it.”

Watch below: