Prince’s Estate Has Had Enough Of Trump Playing His Music At His Hate Rallies

Prince‘s estate is fighting back against Trump , who continues to play the icon’s music at his rallies of foolishness. However, things have gone to next purple level, considering Trump’s team said they would not use his music again last year.

Trump played the song “Purple Rain” at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday (Oct. 10).

The official Prince account tweeted, “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

They also posted an October 18 letter from Trump’s team that read, “Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump’s team have not responded and it’s not clear if there will be any legal percussions.

Here is a video below of the song being played at a Trump rally in October of 2018:

You can hear Purple Rain ☔️ playing over the speakers while the crowd did the wave at the #TrumpRally in Southaven, Mississippi tonight before @realDonaldTrump came out. pic.twitter.com/BdN2H3Ap3v — H. rutledge (@hrutledge24) October 3, 2018

While Prince was certainly a political artist, he often talked about race, poverty and faith in his music. He was not associated with a particular political party, and he was also open about never voting. In 2009, Prince told Tavis Smiley about President Barack Obama, “Well, I don’t vote. I’ve don’t have nothing to do with it. I’ve got no dog in that race.”

He continued, “The reason why is that I’m one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and we’ve never voted. That’s not to say I don’t think … President Obama is a very smart individual and he seems like he means well. Prophecy is what we all have to go by now.”

Also, in 1990, Prince gave $2,000 to Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, who was a Republican. Boschwitz’s campaign director said at the time, “It’s safe to assume that Rudy is not familiar with Prince’s work.” Boschwitz lost to Democrat Paul Wellstone in the 1990 campaign.

Prince passed in 2016. He was 57 years old. Good to see The Purple One is shutting the foolishness from the grave.

