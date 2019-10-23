Phoenix Cop Finally Fired For Threatening To Shoot Black Family Over A Doll

Anybody with a soul was outraged by a video aggressive Phoenix police officers who threatened to kill a Black family over a doll possibly being stolen from a store. Now, after nearly five months, one of the police officers involved in the incident was finally fired.

At a Tuesday news conference, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Phoenix Police Officer Christopher Meyer was terminated.

“The Disciplinary review board (DRB) recommended [Meyer] receive a six-week unpaid suspension, but the decision on discipline is mine,” Williams said. “And after meeting with the officer Chris Meyer personally, and considering all the facts of the case, I have notified him of my intention to terminate his employment.”

The other police officers in the incident have not been fired.

Back in June, activist Shaun King identified the officers as Christopher Meyer, Nicholas Welch, Agnes Milbourn and Brian Herricht.

In case you missed it, the May 29 video shows Meyer screaming threats and profanity toward a Black family in a van that contained Dravon Ames, 22, his pregnant fiance Aisha Harper, 24, their two young daughters.

“You’re gonna fucking get shot!” the cop yells at one point.

“I’m gonna put a fucking cap in your fucking head,” he said in another instance.

"My hands are up! My hands are up!" 22yo Dravon Ames says as a Phoenix police officer yells to "get your fucking hands up." The same officer later says "You're gonna fucking get shot!" Ames says the officers stopped him after his child walked out of a Dollar Store with a doll. pic.twitter.com/Nlkd7IXsyc — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

Meyer also demanded that Harper put her baby on the hot ground despite the fact she could not walk. And all of this because a four-year-old allegedly took a 99 cent doll.

ABC15 obtained a copy of the full police report, which was written by Meyer and found there were major differences in what was seen on the video and what was written in the report. The news outlet reported that Meyer made no mention of holding the family at gunpoint only writing that “Iesha was then removed from the vehicle.”

He also did not mention how he kicked Ames in the leg while he was handcuffed, which he only stated that Ames “began to tense his arms and turn back towards me. I made him spread his feet.” Another glaring omission was found when Meyer failed to mention that he ordered to put her child on the ground as he claimed Harper “refused to put the child down. She became loud, verbally abusive and refused our commands.”

Another angle of the incident filmed by a different resident of the apartment complex where Ames and his pregnant fiancee were dropping off their kids with a babysitter show a Phoenix police officer trying to yank the child from the mother's arms. pic.twitter.com/pTb07lZAXD — Meg O'Connor (@megoconnor13) June 12, 2019

The police did not apologize but Dravon Ames and Aisha Harper rightfully refused to accept the apology.

