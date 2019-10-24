Kanye West Says Porn Addiction Has Impacted His ‘Every Choice’ From Age 5 To Now

Kanye West left 2018 by putting the onus of slavery on Black people with his “slavery was a choice” statement. Now, Mr. West seems to be blaming his porn addiction for most of his life choices since five.

The rapper, who’s releasing his “Jesus Is King” album on Friday, spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1 and a lot was discussed. One of the biggest topics brought up was West’s experience with sex and pornography.

During the interview, which was recorded in Wyoming earlier this week, Kanye talked about how Playboy magazine ignited his addiction to pornography. “Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction,” he said. “My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age five to now, having to kick the habit. It just presents itself in the open like it’s OK. I stand up and say ‘You know, it’s not OK.'”

Kanye also talked about how he tried to distance himself from sex during the making of his project “Jesus Is King”. According to him, he asked his collaborators to refrain from sex if they weren’t married. “There’s times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” he said.

Of course, with an album called “Jesus is King”, Kanye also talked a lot about spirituality as well.

“Now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me,” he said. “I’m no longer a slave. I’m a son, now, a son of God. I’m thinking of something I wanna say out loud — Christian innovator. When you’re thinking about the church—because it has to stand on the word so hard — it loves to be extra traditional to the point of blocking innovation.”

West also talked about how he understands culture, saying:

“I thought I was the God of culture but really culture was my God . . .What is a culture today? What are some of the major things that it includes and all of the major points of what might make the culture? Taking a knee at a football game, wearing expensive clothes, rapping about—just rap, period—making money from rap, making money from basketball, buying jewelry. Using social media is a very major part of the culture. To be down with or part of the culture, you have to use social media. None of these things that you need to be involved in order to be down with the culture are owned by Black people. So who designed the culture?”

Along with “Jesus is King”, West also hinted at an upcoming Christmas album called “Jesus Is Born”. You can check out his full Zane Lowe interview here.

