All Access reports:

The 2020 TOM JOYNER FOUNDATION FANTASTIC VOYAGE on the CARNIVAL MAGIC will set sail from FT. LAUDERDALE MARCH 28th-APRIL 5th with stops at ST. MAARTEN, ST. KITTS, and SAN JUAN, PR.

Scheduled performing headliners include USHER, JILL SCOTT, and ALICIA KEYS –more performer announcements are forthcoming.

JOYNER’s FANTASTIC VOYAGE is his annual fundraiser to support students in school at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s).

Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys Headline Tom Joyner Cruise 2020 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By Global Grind Staff Posted October 29, 2019

