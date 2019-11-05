Tom Steyer Urged To Drop Out After Aide Stole Kamala Harris’ Voter Data

Although the Democratic candidates for president is the most diverse it has ever been, the people of color in the race are still struggling. On the other hand, the white candidates, even when they are polling at zero percent with Black voters, are at the top. Therefore, it’s pretty ugly to hear billionaire Tom Steyer‘s campaign was stealing volunteer data from Sen. Kamala Harris‘ campaign.

CBS news reports a campaign staffer is “accused” of stealing voter data the Harris’ campaign. Allegedly, the aide obtained the info by using an account when he worked at South Carolina Democratic Party had turned off voter file access to his campaign briefly and when it was restored Steyer staffer Dwane Sims “had access to other presidential data.”

South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said in a Friday statement, “We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access to Vote Builder. It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee.” Sims was put on leave and the Steyer campaign apologized.

Heather Hargreaves, Steyer’s campaign manager, said in a statement, “Within minutes of realizing this, Sims called the South Carolina Democratic Party to alert them, and the access was turned off by the party authorities.” The Steyer campaign has refused to admit to doing anything wrong. Dwane Sims staffer has been fired. There have been calls for Steyer to resigns. Popular Twitter personality @BlackWomenViews wrote, “Oh hell naw!!! I will be addressing this as soon as I get home via video because this is some straight up BS! #TomSteyer needs to drop out!” Oh hell naw!!! I will be addressing this as soon as I get home via video because this is some straight up BS! #TomSteyer needs to drop out! Tom Steyer aide stole Kamala Harris' SC volunteer data from 2020 presidential voter file https://t.co/winyzT3ZA2 via @postandcourier — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) November 4, 2019 Holly O’Reilly slammed Steyer, “ Tom Steyer has all the money in the world. Stealing from a black woman–a black former PROSECUTOR, at that–is such a bad move on so many levels.” https://twitter.com/AynRandPaulRyan/status/1191685245621489665?s=20 Washington Post writerslammed Steyer, “ Others saw a similarity to Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in 2016, journalist Victoria Brownworth reminded folks, “Sanders’ campaign did this to Hillary in Dec 2015–similar timing–and the DNC did nothing about it. So likely Steyer will also avoid punishment.” Clearly, politics is a dirty game. Nonetheless, Harris is still in the fight. Last week, it was reported by The Washington Post, Harris “laid off more than a dozen field organizers and shuttered three of its four offices in New Hampshire.”

Her campaign spokesman Nate Evan said in a statement, “Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020/ To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.”

Harris has struggled in the polls. According to a USA Today poll, she is polling at 3 percent. But don’t count her out just yet. The South Carolina primary isn’t until Feb. 29.

