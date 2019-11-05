CLOSE
Nation
HomeNation

Tom Steyer Urged To Drop Out After Aide Stole Kamala Harris’ Voter Data

A campaign staffer has been fired but that isn't enough for some.

Although the Democratic candidates for president is the most diverse it has ever been, the people of color in the race are still struggling. On the other hand, the white candidates, even when they are polling at zero percent with Black voters, are at the top. Therefore, it’s pretty ugly to hear billionaire Tom Steyer‘s campaign was stealing volunteer data from Sen. Kamala Harris‘ campaign. 

See Also: Black Leaders Mourn The Tremendous Loss Of Rep. Elijah Cummings

CBS news reports a campaign staffer is “accused” of stealing voter data the Harris’ campaign. Allegedly, the aide obtained the info by using an account when he worked at South Carolina Democratic Party had turned off voter file access to his campaign briefly and when it was restored Steyer staffer Dwane Sims “had access to other presidential data.”

South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson said in a Friday statement, “We take this matter very seriously, and that is why we immediately worked with the DNC to disable this employee’s access to Vote Builder. It is critical that the Steyer campaign take immediate action regarding their employee.” Sims was put on leave and the Steyer campaign apologized.

Her campaign spokesman Nate Evan said in a statement, “Sen. Harris and this team set out with one goal — to win the nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020/ To do so, the campaign has made a strategic decision to realign resources to go all-in on Iowa, resulting in office closures and staff realignments and reductions in New Hampshire.”

Harris has struggled in the polls. According to a USA Today poll, she is polling at 3 percent. But don’t count her out just yet. The South Carolina primary isn’t until Feb. 29.

SEE ALSO: 

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

Everything To Know About Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, Missing Toddler Abducted In Birmingham

LeBron James And Sports Fans Celebrate New Law Allowing College Athletes To Get Paid
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One
7 photos
20/20 , Kamala Harris , New Hampshire , Tom Steyer

More From NewsOne
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close