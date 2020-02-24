Louis Farrakhan Calls Out Gayle King, Snoop Dogg During Saviors’ Day Event

Minister Louis Farrakhan gave the keynote address at the Nation of Islam’s Saviours’ Day 2020 event in Detroit on Sunday (Feb. 23). During the annual commemoration of the birth of Master Fard Muhammad, the honorable minister addressed the viral, yet controversial, interview that “CBS This Morning” co-host, Gayle King, conducted with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, where she questioned if the late Kobe Bryant’s alleged rape allegations would “complicate” his legacy, as well as the remarks Snoop Dogg made attacking King.

Those who presumably attended the event or were able to view the speech shared what appeared to be quotes by Farrakhan during his keynote speech.

When Kobe died, I knew there was a message in it for me and for us. #Farrakhan #SD20DET pic.twitter.com/q6H4MlBOxE — Brother Jesse (@BrotherJesse) February 23, 2020

“You’re my sister and I love you, and I admire the good that you have done. But you were being used to besmirch the memory of a good man,” said one of the tweets.

.@GayleKing: You’re my sister and I love you, and I admire the good that you have done. But you were being used to besmirch the memory of a good man. #Farrakhan #SD20DET — Maajid A. Muhammad (@BrotherMaajid) February 23, 2020

In another, a Twitter user wrote, “Sister Gayle,my Brother @SnoopDogg was angry, angry with you because what you did was so unnecessary. And so I defend the good that Gayle has done in her life. But I’m saying to all of you that are in privileged positions with white people, don’t let them use you. – #Farrakhan.”

Sister Gayle,my Brother @SnoopDogg was angry, angry with you because what you did was so unnecessary.And so I defend the good that Gayle has done in her life.But I'm saying to all of you that are in privileged positions with white people, don't let them use you. – #Farrakhan — Sojourner Muhammad (@Sojourner19thSt) February 23, 2020

“@GayleKing you can regain your place with us, but not by justifying what you did. Just say sorry, and repent. #farrakhan @louisfarrakhan #SD20DET #Sundaythoughts,” a third tweet said.

@GayleKing you can regain your place with us, but not by justifying what you did. Just say sorry, and repent. #farrakhan @louisfarrakhan #SD20DET #Sundaythoughts — Asad Muhammad (@AsadMuhammad10) February 23, 2020

King was heavily criticized following the surfacing of a clip from her interview with Leslie. Among those who had critical comments about the interview was Snoop Dogg.

Gayle King, you out of pocket for that sh*t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said. “What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f**king worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after f**king Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb a** questions.”

Snoop then advised King to “respect the family and back off” after accusing her of trying to “tarnish” his “mother f**king homeboy’s reputation.”

King, who received death threats following the interview according to her best friend Oprah Winfrey, apologized after the clip from the interview went viral.

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” she said in an Instagram video. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry.”

She later received an apology from Snoop, which was suggested by the rapper’s mother.

“Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked,” Snoop said. “Um, (I) overreacted. Should have handled it way different from that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

The public memorial for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be held on Monday at the Staples Center arena in Los Angeles.

