A Truth About the Formerly Incarcerated: They Have the Right to Vote

As a formally incarcerated individual, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to reintegrate back into society. Although you've served your behind bars, the challenges that follow in the free-world sometimes feel like a another sentence. It isn't easy. There are difficulties obtaining everything from housing to employment with a criminal record, and let's not forget the open criticism about past mistakes—you're hit on all fronts. Worst of all, you're face with a numerous legal stringencies, many are complicated and tough to untangle Consequently the formerly incarcerated often feel marginalized on multiple levels, and like their "voice" or "vote" to longer counts. However, in reality that is far from the truth and many people don't know their rights as voters

In 2017, I was released after serving a 12 1/2 year sentence in federal prison for bank fraud. As a New York resident termed as a convicted felon, I simply assumed I lost my right to vote—isn’t that what the media tells us? It wasn’t until I stepped into the lane of advocacy for the formerly incarcerated that I discovered that my assumption was in fact false. In New York State individuals on probation are not restricted from voting. In fact, in 2018, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order restoring the right to vote for New Yorkers on parole . Therefore, in New York as soon as a person is released from prison they can vote.

The guidelines for voting rights of the formerly incarcerated varies from state to state, which often makes knowing these laws difficult. Even more confusing, states that share borders often have extremely different voting guidelines. For example, in Maine and Vermont felons never lose their right to vote, meaning they can still vote while in prison. However, in neighboring states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island voting privileges are revoked while incarcerated, but automatically restored after release. Then there are states like Mississippi and Tennessee, where convicted felons are unlikely to have voting privileges restored unless it is granted by the Governor. With such drastic differences between states it’s hard to know the truth.

So let’s break it down.

As previously mentioned, in Maine and Vermont all felons can vote, even while in prison. In 18 states, and the District of Columbia, currently felons receive automatic restoration of voting privileges after their release from prison. These states include: Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Utah.

In 19 states, felons automatically lose their rights while incarcerated and typically while they are on probation or parole. After this time period their rights are automatically restored. These states include: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

While most states are considered liberal in restoring the rights of formerly incarcerated individuals, there are still some states that hold stringent restrictions for this population. Those dates include; Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia and Wyoming. In these 11 states felons often lose their voting rights indefinitely for some crimes, may require a governor’s pardon to have them restored, require a waiting period after completion of parole or probation and may require additional action before voting rights are restored.

Although this is great news for the formerly incarcerated, unfortunately many of these individuals have no clue that they have the right to vote. Consequently, a large portion of this population has been left out of democracy. As a formally incarcerated individual I have decided to use my voice and my platform to speak up for and educate others about our population. Although people make mistakes they shouldn’t be penalized forever. I want people to know formerly incarcerated individuals do have rights and we have the ability to exercise them. As our community galvanizes we become a force that has the power to create meaningful change in our country, particularly around issues that directly impact our community.

For more information about state policies for restoration of rights for convicted felons visit National Conference of State Legislatures

Jamila T. Davis is an author, activist and television personality. Her story has been featured on various media outlets including CBS, BET, Forbes & Black Enterprise. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter @jamilatdavis or on Facebook @authorjamilatdavis.

Visit her website at www.jamiladavis.com.

