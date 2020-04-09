Make Twitter Great Again: Diamond And Silk Suspended For COVID-19 Lies

Lynette Hardaway and Rochell Richardson have really done it this time, and Twitter is absolutely not having it. If you’re unaware, Hardaway and Richardson are the government names for Diamond and Silk, the sunken MAGA first ladies who were temporarily locked out of their joint Twitter account, according to Newsweek.

The social media platform has a policy forbidding COVID-19 misinformation and Diamond and Silk violated this policy with their usual ignorant statements.

“The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” the duo tweeted to their 1.4 million Twitter followers.

Despite their allegiance to Donald Trump, the two blatantly contradicted advisements from his Coronavirus Task Force telling people to avoid public gatherings and unnecessary travel during the epidemic.

Diamond and Silk’s account was on lockdown until they eventually deleted the tweet. They have since regained access and control of their account.

Twitter laid out its rules forbidding COVID-19 misinformation on March 18 of this year. According to Newsweek, “Its expanded policies require users to delete tweets that misleadingly claim to be from government or medical officials, tweets that contradict expert recommendations, tweets that endorse fake coronavirus treatments and tweets alleging that members of any group or nationality are more responsible for or susceptible to the virus.”

Meanwhile, Diamond and Silk have made a whole career for themselves spreading misinformation. Back in April 2018, the two ladies compared Democrats to slave owners during a talk with Fox New’s “Fox and Friends”. In June 2018, the two also appeared on Fox News’ “Watters’ World” and said that Democratic congresswomen Maxine Waters and Kamala Harris support “illegal aliens” more than their poor American constituents.

That same year, they testified to Congress arguing that Facebook was censoring their pro-Trump videos. They claimed that Facebook’s policy team had sent them an email saying that their brand and content was “determined unsafe to the community.” Facebook eventually reversed the decision and apologized to the ladies.

Diamond and Silk have continually campaigned for Republican political candidates along with other pundits who appear on Fox Nation despite the network’s assertion that it “does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.” Most recently, they bizarrely slammed Democratic candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden by comparing them to salt and sugar.

SEE ALSO:

#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Reveals Her Partner Has COVID-19: ‘I Don’t Wish This On Anyone’

Notable Black People With Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: