‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Camille Winbush Is Not Ashamed Of Joining OnlyFans

Actress Camille Winbush of The Bernie Mac Show is among the latest celebrities to join OnlyFans. The former child star has been heating up the adult social media platform with her steamy pictures, but some fans aren’t thrilled about the news.

Winbush clapped back at “the trolls” by taking to Twitter to not only defend being on OnlyFans but also to demonstrate she was not ashamed.

“The trolls are hungry again so here’s some food for thought- I’ve never been arrested, never been on drugs, don’t have any baby daddies, I pay all my taxes, I drink water and mind the business that pays me…,” Winbush said in a Twitter thread she tweeted last week.

“If the most scandalous thing strangers can say about me is that I took some sexy pics as an adult and made a couple mil in less than 2yrs, I think I’m doing alright as a human in todays society,” Winbush continued before capping the thread with a mic drop tweet: “Camille Simoine Winbush will never be a disgrace so miss me with all that bull. Happy Black History Month #VillainEra.”

Winbush isn’t the only Bernie Mac Show alum on OnlyFans.

Fellow co-star Dee Dee Davis has also joined the online platform.

On Feb. 17, photos from Winbush’s and Davis’ respective OnlyFans accounts leaked online. The pictures in question, which were obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, captured the former co-stars showing off their goodies and a little skin.

Social media reacts to Camille Winbush and Dee Dee Davis’ OnlyFans pictures

Fans have literally watched Winbush and Davis grow up on The Bernie Mac Show, so for some, seeing them flaunt their assets on OnlyFans didn’t sit well.

“Baby Girl Dee Dee Davis got a OnlyFans????? Nope,” wrote one Twitter user, while another person commented:

“After Seeing An Adult Camille Winbush Looking All Sexy On Onlyfans, I Can’t Watch Bernie Mac Show Anymore!”

A few users rushed in to defend Winbush and Davis, arguing that it was time for folks to move on from their childhood personas.

“I think people get their characters confused with the fact that they are grown. It’s their lives,” wrote a third person, while a fourth added: “They’ve grown women now!”

Winbush joined OnlyFans in 2021 and has received backlash in the past about posting on the salacious site. Davis just joined this month.

‘Bernie Mac Show’ Star Camille Winbush Is Not Ashamed Of Joining OnlyFans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com