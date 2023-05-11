Ab-Soul Set To Teach An Online Class About Writing

Grammy-nominated emcee Ab-Soul is bringing his expertise to Pendulum Ink for an exclusive online class on May 24th, 2023 at 7 PM EST. The TDE artist is known for his unique flow, emotion, and transcendent artistry that appeals to fans of all generations. Participants will have the rare opportunity to learn Ab-Soul’s approach to writing songs, techniques, and how he has been able to create a balance between Golden Era fans and contemporary fans.

Ab-Soul has proven himself to be one of the most talented and innovative artists of our time, with his influence on the Hip-Hop industry recognized through his Grammy nomination for his performance on Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s album titled The Heist. His most recent album Herbert released in 2022, has been widely acclaimed for its depth and complexity, and showcases his range as an artist.

Participants will have the chance to learn from one of the most influential figures in the Hip Hop industry as Ab-Soul shares his writing process, creative insights, and the elements that have made him a transcendent artist. Ten lucky participants will also have the opportunity to ask Ab-Soul a question about his approach to writing songs, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Hip Hop fans and aspiring artists.

Pendulum Ink develops a direct path to enhancing an emcee’s skillset and understanding of the Hip Hop business by providing access to classes conducted by industry experts in the areas of Rap Theory, Lyrical & Literary Technique, Content Creation, Branding, and Hip Hop mental health.

By nurturing creativity through lyricism, we encourage students to break societal norms within Hip Hop and Academia alike. With a lexicon of over 50 rap techniques, legendary guest teachers, and a community of emcees sharpening their skills, Pendulum Ink supports artists in all stages of their careers and their lives.

Access to the online class can be purchased at http://www.pendulumink.com, and interested parties can also contact info@pendulumink.com or call 917-569-5411 for more information.

