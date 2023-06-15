What Happened To Mia Kanu? HBCU Student Dies After Being Found On Michigan Road Following Party

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

The family of an aspiring veterinarian and student at a historically Black college (HBCU) is demanding answers after she died days after being found in the middle of a road in Michigan following a party earlier this month.

Mia Kuno either fell out of a moving car or was pushed from one, police deduced after viewing surveillance video that recorded footage of the 23-year-old landing on a road in suburban Detroit in the early morning hours of June 2. But that is seemingly the extent of the information Kuno’s family and local law enforcement said they have amid an investigation that is being treated as a homicide case.

Kuno, who returned to her family’s home in Southfield while on summer break from Tennessee State University (TSU), was hospitalized and placed on life support for several days before she was pronounced dead on June 5, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The nature of Kuno’s injury is uncertain, but Click on Detroit reported she suffered “a serious injury to the back of her head.”

She had been attending a party with her friends before she was found, but little else is known beyond that, her mother said.

“I don’t know what happened,” Bianca Vanmeter told the Detroit Free Press.

Kuno was an organ donor. Her liver went to a baby in need and her kidneys went to someone else.

“We really wanted her heart to go to somebody, because she had such a big heart, but she had a very rare blood type, so we couldn’t find anybody for that,” Kuno’s mother said.

Kuno was hesitant to leave TSU for the summer because of her job at a local veterinarian’s office, her mother said.

“She loved it there (at TSU),” Vanmeter told the Detroit Free Press. “She was already counting the days for when she could go back to school.”

A GoFundMe account set up for Kuno has already garnered more than $33,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“Mia dedicated her life to her family and her friends,” the GoFundMe said in part. “She was so kind, loving, sweet and funny. She was always a team leader and very active in volleyball and school activities. Mia was on track to be a veterinarian until her dreams were cut short.”

The donations will be used to “ease financial burdens” with Kuno’s funeral and memorial as well as to “help her family get through this difficult time.”

NewsOne extends condolences to Kuno’s family, friends and loved ones.

