White Woman Dubbed ‘Train Karen’ Fired After Nationalist Rant Against ‘German’ Passengers

When it comes to Karens, one thing we don’t talk about enough is how miserable they all seem to be. They always come off as people who are generally unhappy in life and just waiting for someone to take it all out on.

Karens are also typically racist, so an unsuspecting Black or brown target would be ideal, especially if they’re not from America and the Karen in question is a xenophobic Republican. But in a new case, one disgruntled white woman, in particular, was apparently satisfied with going after white train passengers just because they had an accent and spoke a language she couldn’t understand.

By now, many of you have seen the video that shows 30-year-old Brianna Pinnix, who’s been dubbed “Train Karen” on social media. (BTW, some of these Karen names are getting really lazy. How about Trainwreck Trisha or something like that? Hell, it turns out she’s a registered Republican. We could have called her Transit Trumpster, or GOPassenger Karen, or Metro MAGA Mandy. But whatever, “Train Karen” it is.)

The footage, going viral on social media, shows Pinnix berating a group of allegedly German white men on a commuter rail train after the New York Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. A man who appears to be her partner tries desperately to pull her away and mitigate the situation only to have his efforts thwarted by the Super Karen whose white-on-white caucasity was seemingly more powerful than the train they were on. (We could have even called her Loco-motive Karen.)

“Are you German or something?” Pinnix could be heard asking the passengers.

She continues being belligerent for no discernable reason until she finally comes to her inevitable MAGA rallying cry: “I’m not gonna let f***ing immigrants take over our country.”

Meanwhile, her poor little guy friend was trying his best to get her to stop harassing the men and making a viral fool of herself.

“Brie, do not do this, you’re gonna get arrested,” he said. “Stop this right now, go sit down or I’m never going to talk to you again.”

At one point, Pinnix headed back to her seat and her partner told her: “I’m an immigrant. You know I’m an immigrant too, you know that right?”

“Yeah…but I’m responsible for you so it’s okay,” she replied.

And she wasn’t done being a card-carrying QKaron.

“How about you get the f*** out of our country,” Pinnix shouted at the men.

First, let’s just get out of the way what we’re all thinking: Imagine how much worse she would have been if they were Latino, Arab, Asian or Black immigrants.

Assuming she’s not the type of Karen who’s too fearful and intimidated to let her bigotry earn her a beat down by being aggressive with the wrong melanated person instead of just calling the police and lying about being threatened, you just know she’s the type of MAGA maiden who shouts at Spanish-speaking people to “SPEAK ENGLISH” because “THIS IS AMERICA” while ironically defending her freedom of speech.

Anyway, once Pinnix’s recorded xenophobia went viral, she, like many Karens before her, promptly got her privilege card revoked and found herself unemployed. Pinnix was reportedly a talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,” the company told TMZ. “The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt. We are proud of our company’s diversity and will continue to foster policies for inclusion and invest in our DEI programs.”

New Jersey Transit also put out a statement saying that the company “strongly condemns any behavior of this type” and that its customers are “encouraged to report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ TRANSIT Police.” (It would have been nice if Pinnix was also banned from riding the train. Then we could have called her Off-track Karen or Trackless Trudie.)

Again, Karens are miserable people who choose to make everyone else around them miserable instead of just going to therapy.

Sad.

