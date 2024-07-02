Subscribe
News

 Tamir Rice’s Killer Cop Timothy Loehmann Just Can’t Keep A Job

Published on July 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Timothy Loehmann, ex-Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice, is sworn-in as police officer with Tioga Borough Police Department

Source: Facebook.com/steve.hazlett.9 / Facebook.com/steve.hazlett.9

The police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 is once again out of a job.

According to WVVA, Timothy Loehmann resigned from the White Sulphur Springs Police Department in West Virginia on Monday, marking the third time in six years he’s left a police department due to backlash from his hiring.

“At the request and recommendation of the Chief of Police for the City of White Sulphur Springs, Timothy Loehmann was hired as a probationary Police Officer and an at-will employee for the City of White Sulphur Springs,” Mayor Kathy Glover said in a statement to WVVA. “As of today, Monday, July 1, 2024, Timothy Loehmann has resigned his position and is no longer an employee with the City of White Sulphur Springs. Since this is an employment matter, I will have no further comment.”

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by former Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann in November 2014 after he mistook his fake gun for a real firearm. While Loehmann was never charged with killing Tamir, he has been shut down at every attempt to re-enter law enforcement.

In May 2017, Loehmann was fired for lying on his application with the Cleveland police department. According to Cleveland, he failed to reveal that he was allowed to resign from a suburban department instead of being fired at the end of a six-month probationary period.

He was also in his probationary period as a Cleveland officer giving the department more flexibility in letting him go,” Cleveland writes.

In 2019, a Cuyahoga County Judge upheld the Cleveland Police Department’s decision to fire Timothy Loehmann. It was also revealed that he was offered a part-time job with a police department in Bellaire, Ohio, but withdrew his application days later after criticism from Tamir Rice’s mother, Samaria Rice.

In 2021, the Ohio Supreme Court rejected Loehmann’s appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force, upholding the city of Cleveland’s termination in 2017.

“I am glad that Loehmann will never have a badge and gun in Cleveland again,” Samaria Rice said in a statement to Cleveland through attorney Subodh Chandra, after the court’s decision.

In 2022, Timothy Loehmann tried once again to get a job in law enforcement, this time in a small rural Pennsylvania town. But, less than 24 hours after it was reported, Loehmann’s photo of being sworn into the Tioga Borough Police Department went viral on social media and he was forced to withdraw his application.

“Effective this morning, Timothy Loehmann has officially withdrawn his application for the Tioga Borough police position,” Tioga Borough Council President Steve Hazlett posted on his Facebook page — the same account he used to share the photo of Loehmann being sworn in.

Tamir Rice would have been 22 years old on June 25.

To remember his legacy, the Tamir Rice Foundation unveiled Tamir’s butterfly memorial in Cudell Park in 2022, the same place where his life was taken in 2014.

“This butterfly garden was created by Tamir’s community, who helped to turn it into something beautiful for better memories going forward, for the park, the Rice Family and the community,” reads a marker at the site.

SEE ALSO:

Tamir Rice Memorialized With Butterfly Memorial At Cleveland Park

Timothy Loehmann, Ex-Cop Who Killed Tamir Rice, No Longer Tioga Borough Police Officer

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year
Halston Fall 1975 Menswear Collection Debut Fashion Show
47 photos

RELATED TAGS

Tamir Rice Timothy Loehmann

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Timothy Loehmann, ex-Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice, is sworn-in as police officer with Tioga Borough Police Department
News

 Tamir Rice’s Killer Cop Timothy Loehmann Just Can’t Keep A Job

California Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.
News

California Budget Earmarks Millions Of Dollars For Reparations For Black Residents

Defendants In State Of Georgia V. Trump Case To Be Booked Through Fulton County Jail 19 items
News

A Journey Of Ls: Rudy Giuliani Disbarred In New York Amid Bankruptcy Because Of ‘The Big Lie’

15 items
News

Black Barber Says Customers Are Dwindling After Hosting ‘Blacks For Trump’ Event

Downtown Jefferson City, Missouri
News

Former Cops Plead Not Guilty After Suffocating Black Inmate To Death With Pepper Spray

US-CIVIL RIGHTS-MARTIN LUTHER KING-JOHNSON
Civil Rights & Social Justice

How And Why The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 Was Signed Into Law: Mass Disruption Of Economic Boycotts

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 11
Athletes

Simone Biles: Inspiring Greatness And Championing Mental Health

Halston Fall 1975 Menswear Collection Debut Fashion Show 47 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Rapper Nipsey Hussle Killed In Shooting
Entertainment

Here Are Nipsey Hussle’s Final Words After He Was Fatally Shot

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-JUSTICE-TRUMP-IMMUNITY
News

SCOTUS Decision Granting Trump Immunity For Crimes Is A ‘Mockery,’ Justice Sotomayor Dissents

Polynesian Panthers
World

The History Of The Polynesian Panthers: A Fight For Social Justice In New Zealand

Downtown Utica, New York
News

Family Seeks Answers After NY Police Shoot And Kill 13-Year-Old Myanmar Boy

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

Republican Presidential Debate
News

Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says

first black inhabitants china
News

Black History In China: The History Of China’s First Black Inhabitants

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close