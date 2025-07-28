Deion Sanders Reveals He Had To Make A Will Amid Questions Surrounding His Health

Deion Sanders is opening up about the precautions he’s had to take amid ongoing health issues.

The Colorado football coach recently revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, but after surgery, his oncologist has considered him cured, according to AP.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” Sanders said during a press conference. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Sanders revealed that his recent health issues got so concerning, he took the time to make a will for his family.

The 57-year-old opened up about his scary reality in a new video released Sunday, July 27, as part of his series documenting his University of Colorado football team during the 2025 offseason. The YouTube video includes clips from the last few months, and in one from May, Sanders can be seen sitting on a medical table and scrolling through his phone as he explains that, “I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally.”

“Yesterday was tough because I had to make a will,” the coach revealed. “That’s not easy, at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody is straight.”

Questions surrounding Sanders’ health have dominated the Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason.

The former NFL star has suffered from blood clot issues related to his legs and feet for years, but his health problems have seemingly increased this year. Sanders has been away from his Colorado football team and had to cancel a keynote appearance at a sickle cell disease symposium in Florida. He also missed the wedding of former star Colorado football player and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, per People.

Sanders had been away from the University of Colorado for several months prior to returning to campus recently for the team’s first offseason meeting. Just a few days prior, the former MLB star said in another social media video that he is not “all the way recovered” from his health issues.

“You know I’m still going through something,” Sanders told his daughter, Shelomi, and son, Deion Jr., in a video posted on July 20. “I’m getting better, though, right?”

Sanders says he plans on coaching this season and that he never once wavered on his plans to return to the sideline.

“I always knew I was going to coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn’t allow me to coach again,” he said. “I just didn’t want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I have all of this on my plate.

