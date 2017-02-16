Here is a schedule of events:
Part 1: African-American Hall of Fame, MLK Chapel (Second Floor)
9:00 am- 10:00 am
Registration/Breakfast
9:30 am-10:00 am
Opening Remarks: Jamilah Lemieux, Interactive One
10:00 am-10:45 am
Session #1: Black Health After (?) Obamacare
11:00 am-11:45 am
Session #2: The Future of My Brother’s Keeper (and Keeping Our Sisters, Too!)
12:00pm-12:45pm
Session #3: We The People: Strengthening Black Communities After Obama
1:00pm-1:45:pm
Lunch
Session #4: Forever Our Lady: Why the World Loves Michelle Obama
2:00pm-2:45pm
Session#5: Black Men and “the Obama Effect”
3:00pm-3:45pm
Session#6: #ForTheCulture: Obama’s Pop Culture Presidency
4:00pm-4:45pm
Session#7: Students Speak: What Obama Means to YOU
Bank of America Auditorium
5:00pm-5:45pm
Keynote Speaker: Michael Eric Dyson
5:45pm-6:00pm
Closing Remarks
Hashtag: #ObamaDay
Tweet questions to @JamilahLemieux and @AlenciaJ