Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his portrayal of Baltimore police Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the hit HBO crime drama, “The Wire,” has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.
While March Madness’ carbon footprint can never be eliminated, there are ways to reduce its environmental cost.
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Admits To Being A Tax Cheat, Pleads Guilty To His Latest Federal Crime
George Floyd's murderer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion in the disgraced former police officer's latest criminal conviction in Minnesota.
In recent years, a new cultural battleground has emerged in the U.S. called the "Woke Wars," which has pitted Americans against one another.
The NAACP San Francisco Branch is clarifying its position on opposing a $5 million reparations proposal by the city's board of supervisors.
Presumptive presidential candidate Ron DeSantis presents a danger not only to historically marginalized communities in Florida but to America as a whole. Full stop, Rev. Rhonda Thomas writes.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited with a dejected Howard University men's basketball team following their loss in the NCAA Tournament. "You made all us Bison so proud," the Howard alumna told them.
Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill gets candid in an exclusive interview for NewsOne's inaugural digital cover.
Gov. Wes Moore called the abortion pill lawsuit an attack on women's rights to make their own health decisions and vowed to defend reproductive care in Maryland.
South Carolina Carolina lawmakers are debating changing a controversial bill that would impose the death penalty for terminating a pregnancy. The bill has been dubbed the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023.
Bible-Thumping Republican Defends Voting No On Bill Banning Corporal Punishment On Disabled Students
A bill in the Oklahoma state legislature prohibiting school faculty from spanking students with disabilities didn't pass. Republican Rep. Jim Olsen defended his "no" vote with bible verses.
The killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop.
Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South
To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South.
What happens when outsiders to the HBCU community try to impact Black college culture? The answer may not be as straightforward as you think.