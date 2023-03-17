Lance Reddick Visits The IMDb Show
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023

Lance Reddick, the actor widely known for his portrayal of Baltimore police Lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the hit HBO crime drama, “The Wire,” has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.

NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
Climate & Environment

The NCAA Tournament’s Overlooked Effect On The Environment

While March Madness’ carbon footprint can never be eliminated, there are ways to reduce its environmental cost.

Black Lives Matter Holds Protest In Los Angeles After Death Of George Floyd
Crime

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Admits To Being A Tax Cheat, Pleads Guilty To His Latest Federal Crime

George Floyd's murderer, Derek Chauvin, pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion in the disgraced former police officer's latest criminal conviction in Minnesota.

Wooden cubes with the word STAY WOKE on a wooden surface
Nation

Exploring The Political And Cultural Battle Of The ‘Woke Wars’

In recent years, a new cultural battleground has emerged in the U.S. called the "Woke Wars," which has pitted Americans against one another.

Reparations rally
Race Matters

After Backlash, San Francisco NAACP Backtracks On Opposing $5M Cash Reparations Proposal

The NAACP San Francisco Branch is clarifying its position on opposing a $5 million reparations proposal by the city's board of supervisors.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rally
Opinion

Op-Ed: Ron DeSantis Is A Clear And Present Danger To Florida, And The Country At Large

Presumptive presidential candidate Ron DeSantis presents a danger not only to historically marginalized communities in Florida but to America as a whole. Full stop, Rev. Rhonda Thomas writes.

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Des Moines
College Sports

VP Harris Gives Howard University’s Basketball Team Motivational Speech After NCAA Tournament Loss

Vice President Kamala Harris visited with a dejected Howard University men's basketball team following their loss in the NCAA Tournament. "You made all us Bison so proud," the Howard alumna told them.

Jemele Hill Front Page digital cover photos
The Front Page

The Front Page: Jemele Hill Is Telling Her Truth

Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill gets candid in an exclusive interview for NewsOne's inaugural digital cover.

Maryland Leaders Hosts Press Conference on FBI Headquarters Relocation Following GSA Briefing
Politics

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Stands Up For Reproductive Justice Amid Texas Abortion Pill Case

Gov. Wes Moore called the abortion pill lawsuit an attack on women's rights to make their own health decisions and vowed to defend reproductive care in Maryland.

Protesters hold signs inside the South Carolina Statehouse...
Politics

South Carolina Abortion Bill Would Impose Death Penalty For Terminating A Pregnancy

South Carolina Carolina lawmakers are debating changing a controversial bill that would impose the death penalty for terminating a pregnancy. The bill has been dubbed the South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023.

Supreme Court
Opinion

Bible-Thumping Republican Defends Voting No On Bill Banning Corporal Punishment On Disabled Students

A bill in the Oklahoma state legislature prohibiting school faculty from spanking students with disabilities didn't pass. Republican Rep. Jim Olsen defended his "no" vote with bible verses.

Arts & Entertainment

10 Timeless Bobby Caldwell Jams That We’ll Sing Along To Forever

Pittsburg State v Kansas
College Sports

Norm Roberts Remains Kansas’ Acting Head Basketball Coach As NCAA Tournament Begins

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions

Turin International Book Fair 2021
Books

10 Black Fiction Writers To Know And Read

Tyre Nichols protest in Chicago
National

Is It Time To Rethink Police Traffic Stops?

The killing of Tyre Nichols has raised questions about the use and risks of a routine part of U.S. policing: the traffic stop.

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America
Opinion

Op-Ed: Forty Acres And A Mule 158 Years Later: For The Future Of Reparations, Remember The Black South

To secure the future of reparations for Black America, remember the Black South.

Florida A&M v Jackson State
The One Story

The One Story: HBCUs And The Gatekeeping Of Black Culture

What happens when outsiders to the HBCU community try to impact Black college culture? The answer may not be as straightforward as you think.

Black Folklore Henry Box Brown

Black Folklore In Video Episode 5: Henry Box Brown

In this episode of Black Folklore, host Grant Yanney tells the incredible story of Henry "Box" Brown's escape from slavery.

Vanport, Oregon

Black Folklore In Video Episode 4: The Flooding of Vanport

Black Folklore In Video - Seneca Village

Black Folklore In Video Episode 3: Seneca Village

lake lanier - Black Folklore

Black Folklore In Video Episode 2: The Ghosts Of Lake Lanier

Black Folklore In Video Episode 1: Haints of Hoodoo

Black Folklore In Video Episode 1: Haints of Hoodoo

38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards - Press Room
Arts & Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd Says She’s Learned A Thing Or Two About Being Locked Up

The former 'View' cohost served eight days in jail for failing to pay $10,000 in unpaid moving violations in the early '90s.

pretty african american woman reading a book in the living room at home
Books

Reclaiming The Narrative: Must-Read Memoirs By Black Authors

This list of must-read memoirs written by Black authors will help you get familiar with some of the most powerful biographical stories being told.

Arts & Entertainment

The Celibacy Journey Of Elisabeth ‘Karrine Steffans’ Ovesen

On the second episode of 'Full Set,' Elizabeth Ovesen, a.k.a Karrine Steffans, opens up about the clarity she gained during her celibacy journey.

Shanquella Robinson, who died in Cabo, Mexico
Crime

Justice For Shanquella Robinson: Letter To Biden Makes Strong Case For ‘Swift Diplomatic Intervention’ In Mexico

A new letter urges President Biden to employ "diplomatic intervention" with Mexico over the death of Shanquella Robinson to "send a clear message that transnational criminal activities will not be tolerated."

Gabrielle Union Birthday Celebration At The Edition Hotel
Politics

Anti-DEI Bill Would ‘Prohibit’ Black Fraternities And Sororities In Florida, Lawmaker Worries

Rep. Robert Alex Andrade proposed HB 999, which bans college and university programs in Florida that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, possibly including Black fraternities and sororities.

GOP Congressional candidate Mike Collins
Politics

Georgia Republican Absurdly Tries To Link Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives To Ohio Train Derailment

Republican Georgia Rep. Mike Collins somehow tried to link diversity and inclusion initiatives to the Ohio train derailment. That sounds like a really loud dog whistle to us.

Irvo Otieno
Police Brutality

What Happened To Irvo Otieno? 3 Virginia Hospital Workers, 7 Cops Accused Of Smothering Black Man To Death

Virginia hospital workers and police officers are charged with murder for allegedly being on video smothering Irvo Otieno to death.

WOKE
Opinion

When Whitesplaining Goes Wrong: Author Of Anti-Woke Book Can’t Define ‘Woke’ When Asked

Conservative writer Bethany Mandel struggled to define "woke" during a now-viral interview despite having authored a book about the politically charged word whose real meaning has been bastardized by conservatives.

Rasheem Carter GoFundMe
#BlackLivesMatter

Mississippi Sheriff Reverses Stance On ‘Foul Play’ After Rasheem Carter Autopsy Suggests He Was Lynched

A Mississippi sheriff is changing his story after previously ruling out "foul play" in the death of Rasheem Carter, whose autopsy suggests he was lynched. “There’s nothing to hide," Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston insisted.

Miami-Dade County Renames StreetIn Honor Of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Good News

‘Testament To What Is Possible’: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Celebrated With Miami Street Renaming

Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was honored with a street renaming for her in Miami, where she was raised.

Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
Good News

Morehouse College, Ida B. Wells Society Team Up To Empower The Next Generation Of Journalists

Morehouse College is teaming up with the Ida B. Wells Society to increase the representation of reporters of color in investigative journalism.

Pauli Murray
Good News

Trailblazing Civil Rights Activist Pauli Murray To Be Featured On U.S. Quarter

The trailblazing civil rights activist's likeness will be featured on the quarter.

Coworkers in discussion in meeting.
Opinion

Nonprofits Serving White People Have Access To Way More Capital Than Minority-Led Groups, Data Shows

Nonprofits serving or led by people of color have a harder time getting funding than other groups, increasing their financial hardships, research shows.

"Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul." Brunch
Opinion

How Black Filmmakers Keep Telling Their Stories Even Without Traditional Hollywood Backing

Black filmmakers are continuing to produce their stories even without traditional Hollywood backing, like Regina Hall's films last year, “Master” and “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.”

Conservatives Attend The Annual CPAC Event
Opinion

Donald Trump Plays The Race Card AGAIN After Black DA Invites Him To Testify Before NY Grand Jury

Trump is calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg racist for inviting him to testify before a grand jury over his alleged involvement in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Obituaries

Lance Reddick, Actor Who Starred In ‘The Wire,’ Dies Unexpectedly At 60

Lance Reddick, the television and film actor of "The Wire" and "John Wick" fame, died unexpectedly at the age of 60.

Houston Texas Afternoon Skyline
News

Texas White Republicans Announce Plans To Take Over Houston’s Predominately Black School District 

Texas Republicans announced their plans to take over Houston Independent School District, which is also majority Black or Hispanic.

Osundairo brothers in Jussie Smollett case
News

The Osundairo Brothers Detail How They Carried Out Jussie Smollett’s Fake Hate Crime Hoax In New Docuseries

In episode four of the series, the Osundairo brothers went into detail about the time and location of the staged kerfuffle.

Rasheem Carter black man mississippi
National

What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Mississippi Sheriff Claims ‘There’s Nothing To Hide’

After backlash from activists, a Mississippi sheriff is slightly changing his tune regarding the mysterious death of Rasheem Carter. 

College Sports

Coppin State Fires Basketball Coach Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

After six seasons, Juan Dixon is out as Coppin State University's head basketball coach amid an unresolved sexual assault lawsuit against the historically Black college in Baltimore.

Slave Reparations Focus of NYC Protest
Black News

NAACP Opposes Cash Reparations To Descendants Of Enslaved People In San Francisco

In a stunning turn of events, the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP has come out in opposition to a reparations proposal for cash payments to eligible Black city residents.

US-BANKRUPTCY-BANKING-SVB
Current Events

WSJ Columnist Suggests Bank With ‘1 Black’ On The Board Failed Because Of ‘Diversity Demands’

A Wall Street Journal writer suggested without evidence that "diversity demands" might have contributed to the Silicon Valley Bank collapse because there was "1 Black" on the board.

Photo of Bobby Caldwell
Obituaries

Black Twitter Mourns Bobby Caldwell After Soul Singer Dies At 71

A shroud of sorrow is cloaked over the shoulders of Black Twitter, which is mourning the death of soul singer Bobby Caldwell.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 01 West Virginia at Pitt
Race Matters

‘The Caucasity’: Desmond Howard’s Airplane Video Shows White Privilege Backfiring Spectacularly

Desmond Howard filmed a video during a recent flight showing a passenger's attempt at exerting white privilege backfiring in spectacular fashion. "The caucasity," Howard said shaking his head.