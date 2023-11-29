Shane Ward is a shoe designer for big brands such as Puma, Converse, Fila, Rockport, GH Bass and many more. Today, Shane is a Design Director of Footwear at Adidas, spent 1.5 years working on the YEEZY line, and now leads the design team for Fear of God Athletics. He grew up in Detroit, and was exposed to a wide variety of people early on. After graduating from the University Of Michigan’s School of Art & Design with an emphasis in Industrial Design, he learned for the first time in his life to appreciate the great outdoors, and still does to this day.