Black Men and Safe Spaces where guests will discuss the mental health issues that Black men face and some strategies for prevention. We’re reimagining education and rethinking safety in a way that provides optimal outcomes for Black men and their progression.
Watch Event Recap Video for Safe Spaces For Black Men!
Mike Muse is a Change Agent at the intersection of politics and pop-culture. As host of Sirius XM’s award-winning show, “The Mike Muse Show,” and Co-host of “Sway in the Morning,” he shapes conversation around future thought leaders in tech, policy, and business.
Ellery Lundy is a retired Deputy Sheriff with 25 years of service. He has been certified in the Father Hood Initiative Program for fragile families through the Virginia Department of State Social Services. He feels strongly about giving back to the community, empowering young men, and guiding young men towards healthy behavioral patterns. He created The Broken Men Foundation Youth Academy, a non-profit organization specializing in mentoring young men between the ages of 12-18. The organization is deeply rooted in academic achievement, the establishment of social skills, self-esteem, responsibility, citizenship, and community involvement.
Richard Gray serves as Center for Collaborative Education’s Director for Community and School Development, providing support and strategic assistance to all CCE programs with a focus on building equitable and supportive relationships between communities and the schools that serve them. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Columbia Law School, helping students apply their legal training to advance authentic collaboration between educational institutions and communities.
Shane Ward is a shoe designer for big brands such as Puma, Converse, Fila, Rockport, GH Bass and many more. Today, Shane is a Design Director of Footwear at Adidas, spent 1.5 years working on the YEEZY line, and now leads the design team for Fear of God Athletics. He grew up in Detroit, and was exposed to a wide variety of people early on. After graduating from the University Of Michigan’s School of Art & Design with an emphasis in Industrial Design, he learned for the first time in his life to appreciate the great outdoors, and still does to this day.
Dondre Whitfield is an Emmy-nominated actor most known for his role in the television drama series Queen Sugar. Dondre’s deep commitment to activism helps inspire men to discover their paths toward healthy manhood. As an author and speaker, he reveals how faith serves as the divine model for manhood equips his hearers to become real men rather than simply “grown males.” With practical guidance and a strong spiritual foundation, Dondré helps his readers cultivate the life-changing spiritual, emotional, and psychological attributes of servant leadership at home, at work, and in our communities.
Rotimi is a contemporary R&B artist, with videos that have been featured on MTV, MTV Base, and VH1 Soul. In 2015, Rapper and Executive Producer, 50 Cent signed Rotimi to his label, G-Unit Records. In 2016, Rotimi released “Doin it”, a single from his 5-track project, Summer Bangerz, and in 2017 his debut EP, Jeep Music Vol. 1 was released. A New Jersey native of Nigerian descent, Rotimi inherited an eclectic musical palette with the likes of Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, and Ms. Lauryn Hill always in rotation.
Missed events for last year? Want a recap of breakdown of the experience? Click on the button below to navigate the site last year.