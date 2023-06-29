Newsone is proud to partner with Chevrolet to create Real Talk Drives Real Change (RTDRC), a four-city tour that explores our issues in Black communities across the country.





This panel discussion is not only future-forward, but solution-oriented – shining a light on authentic voices, while sharing tools for the culture.





We’re stopping in Baltimore, Richmond, Dallas, and Raleigh, where you can expect a night of powerful conversation, live performances, and community-building.





