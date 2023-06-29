This countdown has been ended already!
Newsone is proud to partner with Chevrolet to create Real Talk Drives Real Change (RTDRC), a four-city tour that explores our issues in Black communities across the country.
This panel discussion is not only future-forward, but solution-oriented – shining a light on authentic voices, while sharing tools for the culture.
We’re stopping in Baltimore, Richmond, Dallas, and Raleigh, where you can expect a night of powerful conversation, live performances, and community-building.
Follow the change at #rtdrc #newsone, and keep up to date on our socials on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far – go together. As part of our Real Talk Drives Real Change Tour, Community Love Station is a unique activation that gives us the information and tools to empower change within ourselves.
“Get charged up” through food, resources, and music. Lean into a celebration of the mind, body, and soul while exploring the richness of our community.
