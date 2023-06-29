Get Tickets
Newsone is proud to partner with Chevrolet to create Real Talk Drives Real Change (RTDRC), a four-city tour that explores our issues in Black communities across the country.


This panel discussion is not only future-forward, but solution-oriented – shining a light on authentic voices, while sharing tools for the culture.


We’re stopping in Baltimore, Richmond, Dallas, and Raleigh, where you can expect a night of powerful conversation, live performances, and community-building.


Follow the change at #rtdrc #newsone

If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far – go together. As part of our Real Talk Drives Real Change Tour, Community Love Station is a unique activation that gives us the information and tools to empower change within ourselves.

“Get charged up” through food, resources, and music. Lean into a celebration of the mind, body, and soul while exploring the richness of our community.

Follow the change to find out when we're in your city at #rtdrc #newsone. Powered by Chevrolet.