Special Coverage

Join NewsOne as we explore New Orleans’ community, ownership and traditions twenty years after Hurricane Katrina.

Join NewsOne as we celebrate New Orleans’ music culture—twenty years after Hurricane Katrina.

Join NewsOne as we savor New Orleans’ food culture—twenty years after Hurricane Katrina.

Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, NewsOne revisits the storm that changed America. Guided by renowned photographer and New Orleans native L.Kasimu Harris, viewers journey through two decades of transformation—seen through the lens of his powerful archive. From devastation to resilience, we examine what was lost, what was rebuilt, and what remains at risk.

This page is your hub for stories, perspectives, and articles dedicated to Hurricane Katrina 20 years later. From timely Op-Eds to in-depth reporting to bonus videos from the documentary, this content-driven site is tailored for learning, reflection and remembrance. It’s a place we honor New Orleans and its enduring traditions, while understanding the challenges that still shape the city today.

Watch the film, explore the stories and join us in preserving the legacy of New Orleans 20 years after Katrina.

Bonus Video Content

20 Years Later: Hurricane Katrina ~ FULL DOCUMENTARY

Cooking Crab Fried Rice w/ Chef Dook Chase

Cooking Fish and Grits w/ Chef Dook Chase

Cocktail Mixology with Eve

More Reporting

Hurricane Katrina 20050828 Precipitation Map Gulf Of Mexico
15 Items
News  |  Joe Jurado

Facts About Hurricane Katrina Everyone Should Know

Through The Lens Of L. Kasimu Harris
12 Items
20 Years Later: Katrina  |  Bilal G. Morris

Through The Lens Of L. Kasimu Harris

New Orleans Prepares To Mark 10 Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina
20 Years Later: Katrina  |  NewsOne Writer

When White Vigilantes Turned Katrina's Chaos Into A Race War

Jackson, Mississippi Struggles With Lack Of Water 3 Weeks After Winter Storms
News  |  NewsOne Staff

10 Modern-Day Examples Of Environmental Racism

Homelessness In California Desert
Climate & Environment  |  Bilal G. Morris

How Racist Policies Around Climate Affect Black People

More 20 Years Later: Katrina

NewsOne

