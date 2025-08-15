Twenty years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, NewsOne revisits the storm that changed America. Guided by renowned photographer and New Orleans native L.Kasimu Harris, viewers journey through two decades of transformation—seen through the lens of his powerful archive. From devastation to resilience, we examine what was lost, what was rebuilt, and what remains at risk.

This page is your hub for stories, perspectives, and articles dedicated to Hurricane Katrina 20 years later. From timely Op-Eds to in-depth reporting to bonus videos from the documentary, this content-driven site is tailored for learning, reflection and remembrance. It’s a place we honor New Orleans and its enduring traditions, while understanding the challenges that still shape the city today.

Watch the film, explore the stories and join us in preserving the legacy of New Orleans 20 years after Katrina.