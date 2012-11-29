Glenn Beck Tries Selling ‘Obama In Pee Pee’ Merchandise On eBay

We all know that conservative media personality Glenn Beck is a piece of trash.

Though, his latest vile act of petulance against President Barack Obama has hit a new low–even for him. The New York Daily News reports that the ex-Fox News commentator tried selling a jar with a small sculpture of President Obama purportedly submerged in a jar of urine on eBay.

On Wednesday it was available for $25,000 before eBay took down the listing. Beck said on his website that the crude sculpture was a response to a piece of art that depicted the President posed like Jesus on the cross. In a response to criticism of his listing, Beck said he was merely exercising his First Amendment rights and that all of the proceeds were going to charity. “It seemed like the demand for Obama floating in a jar of pee was extremely high,” he said in a video posted on his site.

Beck initially said that he had drank “a lot of water” before the filling the jar, but later admitted the liquid inside of the jar was in fact beer.

The man clearly has a fetish for hating on the President. Last August, Beck declared that race riots would erupt if Obama wasn’t reelected. “I firmly believe that race riots are on the way,” Beck told listeners of his radio show. ”They are being encouraged…[the Obama administration] will take this country down. If it looks like they are losing, the uber left, they will take it down. If I can’t have it, no one will.”

Oh, and let us not forget that time Beck “mistakenly” referred to killing Obama instead of Osama during a live broadcast after the President successfully lead a raid that killed the mastermind behind the September 11th attacks. “You have to give President Obama credit,” he said. “He made the call. Although, I don’t think ‘hey Al. Let’s kill Obama is all that tough. I mean Osama’ is that tough of a call. But, I’m not the one in that seat, you know?”

What we do know is that Beck is a joke, so I will not waste anymore of my brain cells stating the obvious. Instead, you can go here to see a top 10 ten list of racist quotes he’s made over the years.

