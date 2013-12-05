According to YahooNews, former South African President and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela died at 95. The political icon was battling a recurring lung infection, and had a history of lung problems dating back to when he contracted tuberculosis as a political prisoner. He had been in frail health for several years.

WATCH: President Obama: “We Will Not Likely See The Likes Of Nelson Mandela Again”

South African President Jacob Zuma announced:

“He is now resting. He is now at peace. Our nation has lost its greatest son. Our people have lost a father. What made Nelson Mandela great was precisely what made him human. We saw in him what we seek in ourselves.”

LIKE BlackDoctor.org on Facebook! Get Your Daily Medicine…For LIFE!

Nelson Mandela Dies was originally published on blackdoctor.org

1 2Next page »

Also On News One: