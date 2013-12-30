Traci Braxton Talks Major Weight Loss

Reality star and singer Traci Braxton discusses her 64-pound weight loss today on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin. She credits her fit figure to working out three times a week. As a diabetic, she focused on maintaining a healthy diet.

Losing weight isn’t easy, of course, but a good look in the mirror was all it took for Braxton to get motivated. “I didn’t have my mind right,” she says. “I was upset with myself because I was gaining the weight, and I didn’t really feel as sexy as I wanted to feel, and I didn’t give my family my all.”

Braxton also stresses that diet pills are not the way to go, and that it’s best to consult a physician before pill popping. “You have to go to the doctor because me being borderline diabetic now and I have to take medication,” she says. “I could kill myself. You can actually kill yourself taking these medications because it [diet pills] doesn’t mix with your medication.”

Watch the entire interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Also On News One: