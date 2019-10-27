John Conyers, Pioneering African American Congressman From Michigan, Dies At 90

John Conyers, the legendary Democratic Congressman from Michigan who served more than a half-century on Capitol Hill, died Sunday, according to reports. He was 90 years old.

Buzzfeed News reported that Conyers died in his sleep.

The Detroit News reported that Conyers, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, was “a Korean War veteran who was the longest serving African-American member of Congress.

Conyers resigned abruptly in late 2017 while he was battling multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

“My legacy can’t be compromised or diminished in any way by what we’re going through now. This, too, shall pass. My legacy will continue through my children,” Conyers said at the time.

Prior to his resignation, Conyers had been hospitalized. It was unclear if he had any health problems that contributed to his death Sunday.

While Conyers made a name for himself in the civil rights movement and an outspoken proponent for Black people in particular, the sexual harassment claims — which were alleged just as the #MeToo movement was gaining more attention — sullied his otherwise stellar resume in Congress. The allegations came from one of Conyers’ female staffers.

Conyers’ death came just over a week after another legendary Black Congressman passed away. Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who represented Baltimore in Congress for more than two decades, died on Oct. 17. He was 68.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.