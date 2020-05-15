Lawyer Suspects Ahmaud Arbery Was Stopping For Water At Site Where Neighbors Say He Was Trespassing

Security footage at a home under construction has been a big part of the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery‘s killing.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, a man who appears to be Arbery was caught on surveillance footage roaming the property in the same neighborhood he was killed in. The man ignited the motion-sensor videos at the under construction home, which sent an alert to property owner Larry English‘s phone. According to the video footage and the police reports involving five dates, the man in the footage was stopping by the property since last fall.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still trying to determine if the man in the video is Arbery. However, his family’s legal team says one video showing a man entering the property on the day of the February 23 killing appears to be Arbery.

“This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us. Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog,” the legal team said in a statement. “He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period. Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property.” Many of the videos are short clips showing a person roaming inside the construction site, on the outside of the structure or in a dock area behind the property.

Now, the legal council for English, the property owner, is suspecting that Arbery might have simply been stopping for water. Elizabeth Graddy released a statement on Friday morning saying the family reviewed the videos more closely. Her statement explained that there were two water faucets on the property — one on the side of the house and one at the rear.

“Although these water sources do not appear within any of the cameras’ frames, the young man moves to and from their locations,” Graddy said.

English told the AJC that it was “kind of unsettling” that someone was entering his property in the middle of the night, however, he confirmed with police that nothing was ever taken.

A December 17 clip shows the young guy wearing shorts and an athletic shirt as he exits the garage area, walks slowly for a second or two, then makes his way down the driveway across a patch of yard. Then, he enters Satilla Drive at a jogger’s pace.

Arbery’s family said that the 25-year-old enjoyed jogging in the area and was doing just that when he was shot and killed. The GBI arrested and charged Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, with aggravated assault and felony murder.

