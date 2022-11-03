Was It Wrong To Film Takeoff’s Murder? Graphic Videos Spark Debate

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is speaking out about the tragic death of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff.

On Nov. 2, the 48-year-old Mayor took to Instagram with a lengthy video post condemning the Hip-Hop star’s fatal shooting.

“The Migos are amazing contributors to culture, amazing contributors to Atlanta,” he said. “Takeoff is that member in the middle between two iconic brothers – boisterous and big personalities in Quavo and Offset – and you got Takeoff who’s humble, quiet, and introspective. I know a lot of community members are hurting from this loss of life, a wonderful life.”

Further along in the video, Dickens slammed bystanders who shared harrowing footage of Takeoff’s lifeless body online following the incident.

“Individuals who wanna film any and everything, internet videos of Takeoff’s body, people screaming in the background – I’m thinking, ‘Why are you doing this for likes and followers?’ This is the same as school fights, arguments, car street racing, donuts and stuff,” he continued. “Filming anything to get some likes and attention.”

Dickens wasn’t the only prominent figure to sound off about the issue. On Instagram, Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth also criticized witnesses for posting gory images of the rapper’s body online. “Rest easy bro,” the rapper wrote, captioning a throwback photo of himself standing alongside Migos. “Hate to even have to post this… It’s a few people in life that don’t deserve to go like this. What’s even weaker is everyone posting the videos and pics of him laying on the ground for likes and not thinking of how that pic or video will stick as some last memories… fly high.” Video footage could be used to help uncover more details about Takeoff’s shooting The footage of Takeoff’s untimely passing presents a complicated challenge. On one hand, Video evidence of the rapper’s shooting could help authorities uncover more details about the events that transpired before the fatal gunfire erupted. On the other, recording while someone lies on the ground dying can be careless, insensitive, and also dangerous. So far, no witnesses have come forward with more evidence about the incident. Investigators believe people may be fearful to give a statement due to Hip-Hop’s heavily engrained anti-snitch culture. In a statement, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that investigators did not believe Takeoff was “involved in anything criminal” at the time of the incident.