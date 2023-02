The Season Of Lent And What To Keep In Mind As Christians Observe The Global Ritual

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

This week marked Ash Wednesday as Christians across the globe began entering the Season of Lent: The 40-day period of prayer, self-sacrifice, and fasting in preparation for Holy Week and Easter.

As you begin to think of things to consciously give up during this season, it’s always good to reflect on why you and remember these three important things.

As you decide on the things you will fast from or give up, be mindful that you are giving up these things because they hinder your relationship with God.

There is time to pray.

There is a time to fast.

There is a time to be disciplined.

Remember why you are fasting:

Fasting allows us to make room in our hearts for Jesus, creating space to encounter him. Fasting doesn’t just have to be about food but something you struggle with such as social media intake, gossip, etc.

“But when you fast, anoint your head and wash your face, that your fasting may not be seen by men but by your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” Matthew 6:17-18

Remember why you are praying:

When you feel like you are about to break your discipline over this period, try adding more prayer to your day. Read your scriptures, attend services more regularly, and prioritize quiet time.

“But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” Matthew 6:6

Remember to be selfless and a cheerful giver:

It’s not always about the money, sometimes sacrificing your time is more than enough. Be generous with your time, possessions, and love.

“But when you give alms, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your alms may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” Matthew 6:3-4

SEE ALSO:

‘Reprehensible’: How Wilton Gregory, The First Black American Cardinal, Has Reacted To Trump

What Role Did The Black Church Play In American Political History?

Pope Francis In America: How The Pontiff’s Visit Impacts Black Catholics

4 Times Pope Francis Said Things That Matter To People Of Color During Address To Congress

The Season Of Lent And What To Keep In Mind As Christians Observe The Global Ritual was originally published on praisebaltimore.com