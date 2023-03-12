David And Tamela Mann To Be Honored At 22nd Annual Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel superstars David and Tamela Mann will be honored at the 22nd Annual Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards, Broadcast Music Inc announced.

Dr. Bobby Jones will also be honored alongside them. The show will recognize and honor the impact that the three have made in gospel music. They will also pay tribute to the songwriters and publishers in the gospel industry.

“BMI is thrilled to be back in Atlanta celebrating the best in Gospel music,” said Brewton. “We’re extremely proud to honor powerhouse couple Tamela and David Mann for their incredible contributions to the Gospel community, the enduring legacy of Dr. Bobby Jones and the songwriters and publishers behind the top Gospel songs of the previous year. Through song and praise, they deliver inspirational messages of hope, faith and goodwill to music lovers around the world. We feel truly blessed to bring these trailblazers together in fellowship and celebrate their creative works.”

The ceremony will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neil and BMI Vice President Catherine Brewton at Flourish Atlanta on March 30th.

Tamela and David Mann were among the famous people who were in attendance at the annual Urban One honors, which aired exclusively on TV One back in January.

The couple took home the Inspirational Impact Honor and thanked Urban One founder Cathy Hughes for the privilege.

“We didn’t write a speech either, because we honestly didn’t know what to say,” David Mann said during his acceptance speech. “First, giving honor to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ who is the head of our lives, who we live and move through and have our being. It is an honor, thank you Cathy Hughes. We’ve been married for 34, going on 35 years, and this right here is a ride and die.”

Tamela tearfully expressed similar sentiments.

“Giving honor to God. Thank you so much, TV One, Cathy Hughes,” Tamela said while accepting the Inspirational Impact Honor. “Thank you for television and radio. I just so grateful for everyone that’s in this room. I want you know all things are possible if you believe.”

The Manns were among several other “Icons of the Culture” — the theme of this year’s Urban One Honors — to be recognized for their contributions to entertainment.

