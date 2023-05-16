Jamie Foxx ‘Recovering Well’ In Physical Therapy Following Health Scare

Grammy and Oscar-winning entertainer Jamie Foxx continues to be on the mend following a medical emergency last month while filming a Netflix movie. Now, we are getting more details into his recovery.

TMZ reports that the Hollywood triple-threat is currently in a rehabilitation center in Chicago. The exact location is unknown, but it’s said to be the top physical medicine and rehab center in the country.

TMZ photographers spotted Jamie’s two daughters, Corinne and Anelise, in the city over the weekend, along with Anelise’s mother Kristin Grannis.

In the photos (click here), Grannis is seen with Mother’s Day flowers and a balloon, presumably from Jamie, while Anelise is seen carrying her guitar. Corinne, meanwhile, is shown cracking a smile as she spoke with her boyfriend during one of the visits.

Judging by the pics, it appears that they’re all in good spirits, which is hopefully a sign that Jamie’s rehab is going well.

Although the true nature of Jamie’s medical crisis is still unknown, a source tells TMZ that the facility specializes in stroke recovery and rehab for traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cancer.

The facility is also known for its adaptive sports and fitness program (which could explain Jamie playing pickleball recently, as Corinne mentioned last week while giving an update on her dad’s health).

In all, it appears that Jamie’s recovery is going in a great direction.

Just days after Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne confirmed he was out of the hospital and doing better, Jame and Corinne announced that they are hosting a new music trivia show, We Are Family, in 2024 on FOX.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said the star and his daughter proudly announced and in a statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Via Billboard:

The program — which is slated for a 2024 premiere — will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their star family members. The audience will be compromised of 100 contestants who will play through rounds of clues, guessing who the celebrity performer is for a chance to win up to $100,000. The more correct guesses the audience and its contestant make, the closer they get to the identity of the celebrity being revealed.

You can read more about the new show HERE.

