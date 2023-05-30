Basketball Star Angel Reese’s 1st Major Beauty Deal Is With Black-Founded Brand Mielle Organics

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese just signed her first major beauty deal with Mielle Organics. The 6-foot-3 stunner who helped lead the Louisiana State University Tigers to victory in the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball March Madness tournament is one of many athletes looking to close the space between the sports world and the beauty industry.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Mielle. I have been using their products for years, and I love the way they make my hair look and feel both on and off the court,” said Reese in an exclusive statement to NewsOne’s sister site HelloBeautiful.

She publicly mentioned her love for the Black-founded brand created by Monique Rodriguez in interviews hoping to gain their attention, resulting in the partnership she hoped for. The brand will issue an original bundle of products the young star loves.

“I put it out there that I wanted to work with more beauty brands, and I’m so excited to be working with Mielle! I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand, so this is the perfect partnership. I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle.”

The multi-cultural hair brand is a favorite of stylish celebrities seeking laid edges and hydrated curls. Their first global ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion, worked with the brand to show off its impact on her natural hair. Saweetie declared her love for the brand and became an ambassador for its projects in 2021.

Toya Johnson participated in the brand’s Mielle video series, where she declared love for their Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil drops, one of its most popular offerings.

Reese is known for the electric pink aesthetic she adopted as the Bayou Barbie. She recently held an ultra-decadent 21st birthday party showing off her style.

Her glamorous presence has taken the college sports world by storm and expanded the perception of what a female athlete should be. “Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors,” said Reese.

“It is exciting to see a brand I love support female athletes and acknowledge us as beauty influencers, too. I can’t wait to share my love of Mielle with a brand new audience.”

