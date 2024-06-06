Subscribe
News

The African American Policy Forum To Host First Freedom Summer Homeroom

Published on June 6, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Freedom To Learn Homeroom

Source: The African American Policy Forum / The African American Policy Forum

The African American Policy Forum will host their first Freedom Summer 2024 Homeroom which will discuss New Hampshire’s recent decision to strike an educational censorship law (HB-2).

The organization will host Deb Howes (AFT New Hampshire President), Dan McNeil (AFT General Counsel), Paul Ortiz (University of Florida professor), Tina Kim Philibotte (Chief Equity Officer, Manchester School District), Becky Pringle (National Education Association National President), Emerson Sykes (ACLU Senior Staff Attorney), Randi Weingarten (AFT National President), and other movement leaders in an in-depth conversation about the legal, policy, and practical impact of the important case. They will also have segments led by Kimberlé Crenshaw, Kaye Wise Whitehead, and Tim Wise. 

Last month, a New Hampshire federal judge ruled the educational censorship law unconstitutional. 

From Advocate:

The law, House Bill 2, passed in 2021, “actively discouraged public school teachers from teaching and talking about race, gender, sexual orientation, disability, and gender identity inside and outside the classroom,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union’s New Hampshire affiliate, which was among the organizations representing the teachers and advocacy groups challenging the statute. It is the first ruling in the nation striking down a classroom censorship law affecting K-12 public schools.

HB 2 amended the state’s education and nondiscrimination laws to stipulate that no one could teach that any group of people was superior due to their race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or certain other characteristics, or that any group was inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

___

U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro said after his verdict that, “The Amendments [contained in HB 2] are viewpoint-based restrictions on speech that do not provide either fair warning to educators of what they prohibit or sufficient standards for law enforcement to prevent arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement.”

During the Homeroom, AAPF and its speakers will provide timely analysis and outline the broader implications for the fight back against education censorship. They will also be joined by Jesse Hagopian, (Zinn Education Project organizer) who will detail their plans for the upcoming Teach Truth National Day of Action on June 8th.

The event will take place June 6 at 7:30 pm.

Click here if you would like to register for FIRST Freedom Summer 2024 Homeroom.

SEE ALSO:

Black History Of D-Day: The Untold Story Of The 320th Barrage Ballon Battalion

‘Jim Crow’: Congressional Black Caucus Rips Byron Donalds For Saying Black Families Were Stronger Under Racist Laws

RELATED TAGS

New Hampshire The African American Policy Forum

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Concord, NH cityscape and New Hampshire State House
News

The African American Policy Forum To Host First Freedom Summer Homeroom

California Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Right-Wing Hater Group Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Chicago Suburb Over Reparations Program

Black soldier saluting
News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And D-Day Hero, Is Finally Honored

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 27, 2017
News

Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Draws Attention To Obesity In The Black Community

President Trump Holds Briefing At The White House
Crime

Donald Trump Whines And Lies About ‘Biden’s DOJ’ Authorizing ‘DEADLY FORCE’ During Mar-a-Lago Raid

World War Two: Europe 1944
Education

Black History Of D-Day: The Untold Story Of The 320th Barrage Balloon Battalion

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets
Sports

NBA Finals Referee Tony Brothers Is Internet Famous For Allegedly Calling Player’s Mom, Aunt ‘Hoes’

Corey Harris x Zoom
News

Free Corey Harris! Re-Jailing Of Driver In Viral Suspended License Video Spotlights Legal System

View All
Trending Stories
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
Sports

NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Faces Celtics 3 Years After Calling Out Boston’s Anti-Black Racism

Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

NAACP Threatens To Reinstate American Airlines Travel Advisory After ‘Recent Discriminatory Actions’

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Raising Kanan FYC Event 2024
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Wendell Pierce Says White Landlord Denied Him An Apartment, Draws Attention To Fearless Fund Case

Netflix's Black Barbie
Entertainment

‘Black Barbie’ Documentary From Shondaland Headed To Netflix

Jury Finds Former President Donald Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts In Hush Money Trial
Politics

Trump, Now A Felon, Earns His Stripes As The Grand Dragon Of Political Racism

yellow plastic caution tape in front of slate steps
News

REPORT: Department Of Justice Underrepresenting Missing Black And Indigenous Women Cases

Juditha Brown (C), the mother of murder victim Nic
Nation

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close