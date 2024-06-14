Subscribe
Politics

Tim Scott Defends ‘Junk Fees,’ Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ If Consumers Are Against Hidden Surcharges

Yes, really.

Published on June 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Sen. Tim Scott...

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., arrives for the Senate Republicans’ lunch in the Capitol on June 12, 2024. | Source: Bill Clark / Getty

In the latest indication that Tim Scott is out of touch with the American people, the failed presidential candidate and Republican U.S. Senator from South Carolina on Thursday mounted a rigorous defense of “junk fees,” the unexpected and typically hidden corporate charges consumers are forced to pay companies for services that have been criticized as unnecessary and of little practical use.

In a brief clip going viral on social media, Scott is shown on video waxing poetic about junk fees in an apparent rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s effort “to crack down on unfair and illegal pricing,” as described by the White House.

MORE: ‘I Just Love You’: Internet Cringes At Tim Scott Gushing Over Donald Trump

Scott, who has been shamelessly jockeying for the position to be Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate, tried with a straight face to convince his Senate colleagues that Americans welcome junk fees and are okay with secretly being charged more than they expected to pay for a given service.

“If you say the word junk fees, you assume that those junk fees are just unnecessary,” Scott said. “I’m not sure that the average business person and/or the consumer would see the late fees, the overdraft fees, and non-sufficient fund fees as junk fees.”

Watch below.

To be sure, data released earlier this year found that nearly 90% of voters in battleground states have reported being charged junk fees, even though overall awareness of junk fees is relatively low.

On top of that, estimates have found that junk fees cost consumers about $90 million annually.

“Nearly three in four battleground constituents believe that it is important for Congress to address hidden and unexpected fees (73 percent), including 85 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of both independents and Republicans. An even larger share — 87 percent — support Congress passing a ban on hidden and unexpected fees altogether, while just 8 percent are opposed,” Navigator Research found in a report published in April. “Support for congressional action is strong across partisanship, including 95 percent of Democrats, 85 percent of independents, and 81 percent of Republicans.”

As such, the DNC quickly ripped Scott’s claims about junk fees as irresponsibly incorrect.

“Only a Trump VP contender and MAGA extremist like Tim Scott would be so shamelessly out of touch to defend junk fees and higher costs for hardworking Americans,” DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said in a statement. “While President Biden has delivered for the American people by cracking down on junk fees and lowering costs, Scott is trying to out-MAGA the rest of the veepstakes field by pushing Donald Trump’s extreme, expensive, and failed MAGAnomics agenda that puts the ultra-wealthy and mega corporations ahead of working families.”

The DNC provided more data showing American consumers’ bipartisan opposition to junk fees:

Data For Progress: “We also tested support for the Junk Fee Prevention Act, which would ban hidden or extra fees on items like cable and cell phone bills, apartment rental applications, and concert and sporting event tickets. We find that the proposal is overwhelmingly popular, with support from 77% of voters — including 81% of Democrats, 78% of Independents, and 72% of Republicans.”

Morning Consult: “A new Morning Consult survey shows Biden’s proposals have bipartisan support, with clear majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents saying Congress should pass laws limiting these so-called ‘junk fees.’ Overall, about 3 in 4 Americans support the measures.”

Navigator Research: “More than three in five independents (64%) and Republicans (62%) support Biden and Democrats’ Junk Fees Prevention Act. … Even higher shares support their plan to lower limits on credit card late fees (74% independents, 68% Republicans).”

In March, Biden announced new actions to lower costs by fighting “corporate rip-offs” like junk fees.

Among those actions were measures to end excessive credit card late fees and crack down on bulk billing junk fees to lower costs and promote competition.

It was in that context that Scott would want people to believe that junk fees are not only harmless but also not adversarial to “the average” consumer.

Lest we forget, Tim Scott is the same U.S. senator who famously said America is not a racist country, claimed welfare is harder to survive than slavery and compared racism to how Republicans are treated.

That’s the person who wants us to believe that Americans don’t mind paying junk fees.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Tim Scott Is Big Mad At Hush Money Verdict, Shamelessly Denies That Trump Said What He Said

Tim Scott Compares ‘Prejudiced’ Donald Trump Trial To Anti-Black Injustice In The Court System

Folks Are Ready To Social Distance Tim Scott For Voting Against Coronavirus Stimulus Package
Twitter Drags Tim Scott For Coronavirus Stimulus Vote Against Relief Funds
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

junk fees Tim Scott

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Sen. Tim Scott...
Politics

Tim Scott Defends ‘Junk Fees,’ Says He’s ‘Not Sure’ If Consumers Are Against Hidden Surcharges

BET+ "Holiday Hideaway" Los Angeles Premiere
Public Figures

Camille Winbush Defends Joining OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac’ Checks Get ‘Smaller Every Year’

Mississippi State Flag
News

Former Mississippi Cop Gets Just 1 Year In Prison For Forcing Latino Man To Suck Urine Off Of Jail Cell Floor

Michael Jackson Child Molestation Trial - Week Sixteen
Entertainment

Remembering The Time: On This Day Michael Jackson Was Acquitted Of All Charges 

: early-onset cases of breast, thyroid, and colorectal cancer are increasing in adults under 50, especially among women in their 30s.
Health

Heightened Cancer Risks For Black Women Under 50: Here Is What To Know And Do About It

News

Republicans’ Shaky Conspiracy Theories Dealt Crushing Blow By Hunter Biden’s Conviction

Headquarters Staff, American Red Cross Disaster Relief Headquarters, after Race Riot, Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, American National Red Cross Photograph Collection, 1922
News

SMH: Reparations Lawsuit Filed By Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Dismissed By Oklahoma Supreme Court

Memphis Marks 50th Anniversary Of Martin Luther King Jr's Assassination
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Rev. James M. Lawson Jr. Was Among The Most Important Figures Of The Nonviolent Civil Rights Movement

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Tells Native Americans They Can ‘Leave’ If They Hate America

U.S.-BUFFALO-MASS SHOOTER-SENTENCE
News

Racist Buffalo Murderer Payton Gendron Could Avoid Death Penalty On Legal Technicality

In this photo illustration, the OnlyFans logo seen displayed...
Race Matters

Black Twitter Has Discovered Rachel Dolezal’s OnlyFans Account, And Its Response Is Hilarious

Jonathan Kaye, shown on viral video punching Black woman in Brooklyn on 6/8/2024
Crime

Who Is Jonathan Kaye? White Man Who Punched ‘Black Woman’ At NYC Pride Event Is Identified

Baraboo in Sauk County, Wisconsin
News

Police Call Motives Of White Dad Who Pushed Black Superintendent’ Pre-Planned’

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

NewsOne Default Thumbnail
Nation

Dr. Ben Carson Apologizes For Comparing Homosexuality To Pedophilia, Bestiality [VIDEO]

Donna Summer 10 items
Entertainment

Top 10 Disco Divas Of All Time

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close