Subscribe
Trending
Crime

Maintaining Focus: Reparations And Black Celebrity Crimes

Published on June 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Hand in black power salute

Source: Caroline Schiff / Getty

In recent years, the news cycle has been dominated by high-profile cases involving Black celebrities who have been accused or convicted of heinous acts. Cases like those involving R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Russell Simmons, and most recently Sean “Diddy” Combs, have dominated headlines for years, drawing significant public interest and debate. And they should have, given the role these men play in society.  But to what extent does our focus on bad or terrible acts of celebrities distract us from the most brutal of crimes—those done by white America to Black Americans? What if there were as many articles and discussions about reparations for Black people are there around Diddy?

It’s critical to hold individuals accountable for their actions, but it is no less critical–and I would argue perhaps moreso, to hold a whole society of individuals accountable for their actions. 

The case for reparations is deeply rooted in the history of slavery and systemic racism in the United States. Despite the end of slavery over 150 years ago, Black Americans have continued to face systemic barriers that impede their social and economic progress. Reparations are seen as a necessary step to address the enduring consequences of these injustices, including the racial wealth gap, educational disparities, and health inequalities.

The ‘Dangerous’ Denial Of The True History Of The Confederacy, Confederate Flag And Racism

Source: Thinkstock

Moreover, white people today live on the dividends of their ancestors’ thievery. Focusing on policy issues such as reparations is crucial for effecting meaningful change. Unlike the transient drama of celebrity scandals, policy changes have the potential to create lasting impacts that can address systemic inequities and improve the lives of millions of Black Americans. Advocacy for reparations involves pushing for legislative and societal changes that recognize and rectify historical injustices.

As reported by NPR, a Michigan church led the charge to raise the issue of reparations as far back as 2020. Instigated  by the murder of George Floyd, Lansing resident Willye Byran went to her pastor and started the Justice League of Greater Lansing. Since then, the league has raised over $400,000 to build advocacy support for the case of reparations for Black Americans. 

Other nations have shown that reparations can work, including South Africa, Peru, and Columbia, according to Axios. However, arguments against reparations in the United States continue to keep the issue from moving forward on a federal level. 

A 2021 report from the Pew Research Center showed a poll that more than three quarters of white Americans oppose reparations for Black Americans—which means liberal and nonliberal, Democratic and Republic. But Republicans have likely been most vocal. In 2019, Mitch McConnell, then the Senate Majority Leader, asserted that the government should not give Black people reparations, as reported by CNN.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” McConnell said. He, his colleagues, and many white Americans don’t want to be held accountable for something they didn’t do personally. But they personally continue to benefit from the financial and systemic aftermath of slavery, while Black Americans continue to endure the prejudice, trauma,  and financial inequities of slavery. 

Ferguson Protest

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

But that’s not the only thing Pew found. Surveying Black people after they surveyed others, in 2022, they found that more than three quarters of Black Americans support reparations. And fully 85% of Black adults believe that slavery’s legacy harms them today.

Shifting incessant focus from celebrity scandals to reparations can empower the Black community to engage in more meaningful discussions about justice, equity, and economic empowerment. It encourages a focus on collective well-being and long-term solutions, rather than getting caught up in the fleeting controversies surrounding individual celebrities.

But the intense focus on celebrity scandals over broader and ongoing social harms and injustices frame the debate as individual vs. individual, when what is often killing Black people are the actions of the many, targeting the lives of the many. 

While accountability for individuals, it should not allow us to lose focus on how to hold accountable those who committed and / or benefitted from perhaps the greatest crime the world has ever seen” the centuries long enslavement of ongoing oppression and exploitation of, Black people.

SEE MORE:

For Black People, Reparations Are About More Than Slavery

White People Deserve Reparations For Fighting Civil War, GOP Candidate Says

‘Where Are Our Reparations?’ Black Twitter Sounds Off After Senate Passes Bill Making Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
WASHINGTON,DC-JUNE19: Demonstrators take a knee for 8 minutes a
11 photos

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Hand in black power salute
Crime

Maintaining Focus: Reparations And Black Celebrity Crimes

Portrait of a Handsome African Boy Finding a Solution to a Mathematical Task on a Whiteboard in Class in Elementary School. Young Pupil is Focused on Numbers, Writing Down a Correct Answer
Education

Is Access To Math Literacy A Civil Rights Issue?

News

Ludacris Talks Black Culture, Shared Atlanta History, With Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins: ‘I Begged Hot 97 For An Internship’

Fordyce, Arkansas, site of mass shooting on June 21, 2024
News

Fordyce, Arkansas Mass Shooting: Deadly Gunfire Happened In City That Is 51% Black

Championship Series - Houston Astros v. Texas Rangers - Game Three
News

Reggie Jackson Keeps It Real About Racism: It’s ‘Not Easy’ Returning To Birmingham For Tribute

Activists Await U.S. Supreme Court Ruling on Ten Commandments
Politics

‘Don’t Look At It’: Louisiana Republican Tells Non-Christian Students To Ignore Ten Commandments Law

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 2: Mary Pannell, not pictured, holds a si
News

Clarence Thomas Goes Out Of His Way To Dissent As SCOTUS Upholds Gun Law Protecting Domestic Abuse Victims

Lifestyle

How Black Women Are Leading The ‘Slow Living’ Movement

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Pastor Lamor Miller-Whitehead
News

Brooklyn Pastor’s Lavish Lifestyle Takes Center Stage As Fraud Trial Begins

Maeghan Hall, fired La Vergne police officer over sex scandal
Opinion

Tennessee Cops Were Fired Faster For Consensual Sex Than Police Who Shoot Black People

News

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Him ‘Uneducated, Arrogant, and Antagonistic’

White Boy Summer TPA event, Charlie Kirk
Events

Accused Racist Charlie Kirk Declares ‘White Boy Summer’ At Event Headlined By Donald Trump

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Darnell Barrett
News

Hillsong Pastor Resigns After Sending Explicit Photo To Church Volunteer

Denver Post Archives 45 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close