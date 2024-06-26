Subscribe
MAGA Minion Trevian Kutti Denies Holocaust In Latest Social Post

Published on June 26, 2024

Trevian Kutti

Source: Fulton County Jail / Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Trump ally Trevian Kutti denied the deaths of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust in a social media post.

As a co-defendant in the Georgia election interference case of former President Donald Trump, Trevian Kutti has become infamous for her grinning mugshot photograph. But her most recent claim that six million Jewish people did not perish in the Holocaust has shocked many. Kutti made that claim in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’ve been to both Dachau and Auschwitz. They could have NEVER ‘ovened’ that many Jews. There weren’t even that many ovens. The number is not 6M. Jews died but it was NOT 6M. If you take a trip, you’ll know that number is a lie. And no, ovens weren’t destroyed,” she wrote, quoting a post that contained a video that was also a denial of the Holocaust.

The backlash was swift as a user responded with a callout referencing Trump’s recent election interference case in New York City: “I mean, you are part of the Trump cult, do we expect anything less from you lot? Ps – he is  guilty- 34 counts – take a seat.” Trevian Kutti replied, “You are the reason America is broke. Hush,” referencing the poster’s use of the Ukrainian flags in their profile. She then got into an exchange with another commenter who wrote: “Oh man she went full Nazi wow,” to which she replied, “Reading is fundamental.” When challenged, Kutti then stated: “I studied in Germany, speak FLUENT German, AND HAVE READ MEIN KAMPF IN GERMAN. please stay in your place.”

According to data from the United States Holocaust Museum, 2.7 million Jews were killed in gas chambers operated by the Nazis with facilities commonly referred to as “ovens” disposing of those bodies by incineration. Six million Jewish people were estimated to have lost their lives during the Holocaust along with other groups such as the Roma people, ethnic Poles and those with disabilities.

The post is the latest situation involving Trevian Kutti, who is currently awaiting trial for her role in the alleged election interference scheme orchestrated by Trump in November 2020 to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia. Kutti was indicted along with Trump and 17 others after a two-and-a-half-year investigation. Last December, her attorneys filed a motion to withdraw as her council shortly after she allegedly threatened a witness in the case during an Instagram Live session she was hosting.

MAGA Minion Trevian Kutti Denies Holocaust In Latest Social Post  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

