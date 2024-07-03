Subscribe
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications

"Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days."

Published on July 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Jamie Foxx Says "Medical Complication" Began With A Headache

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty / Jamie Foxx

In 2023, the world, mainly Black folk, was on pins and needles as we all hoped and prayed for beloved actor/musician Jamie Foxx after he suffered a mystery medical complication. Since his recovery, Foxx has begun sharing information about what happened in drips.

Foxx was spotted outside a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend, where he spoke to fans about what happened before he became so seriously ill that it landed him in a hospital.

The actor explained to the fans that he was experiencing a bad headache, leading to him asking a friend for an Advil, subsequently waking up 20 days later in a hospital with no recollection of what happened to him.

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” Foxx says in the video. “I don’t remember anything. I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

He continued speaking on the matter while not revealing what was wrong with him on camera.

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” Foxx said while pointing to his head. “I won’t say it on camera. But it was…”

Jamie Foxx’s Mystery Medical Condition Timeline

Last April, news of Foxx’s hospitalization broke while he was in Atlanta filming his latest Netflix project, Back in Action, alongside Cameron Diaz.

To combat the waves of misinformation and conspiracy theories regarding his health, Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, explained on social media that her father did suffer a “medical emergency” but was already on the road to recovery.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne revealed. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

PEOPLE reported weeks later that Foxx was “awake and alert” but would remain in the hospital as doctors continued to monitor him.

TMZ would report in May that Foxx’s daughters Corrine and Anelise and her mother, Kristin Grannis, were seen at a Chicago physical rehabilitation center that specializes in stroke recovery and traumatic brain injury rehab.

Despite dropping more details, the conspiracies are still running rampant, and that’s a shame.

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

Jamie Foxx

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Entertainment

Jamie Foxx Says He Was ‘Gone For 20 Days’ While Opening Up About His 2023 Medical Complications

The 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Appeals Court Restores $26M Judgment Against ‘Unite The Right’ Rally White Supremacists

Trump
News

‘Black Jobs’: New Biden Campaign Ad Rips ‘Racist’ Trump Debate Rant

Drone aerial view of downtown Wichita Skyline features Arkansas Rivers, bridges and Exploration Place Science Museum, Kansas
News

Kansas School District Disciplined Black And Disabled Students More Severely Than Others, DOJ Says

Vice President Harris Holds Campaign Event In Maryland On Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Being Overturned
Politics

Calls Grow For VP Kamala Harris To Replace Biden In Race As More Democrats Warn Of Election’s Stakes

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-HISTORY
Politics

The Black Ballot: NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson Commemorates The Civil Rights Act At 60

Unidentified Imperial Klazik of the Ku Klux Klan
National

How White Supremacy Became A Part Of American Culture

Timothy Loehmann, ex-Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice, is sworn-in as police officer with Tioga Borough Police Department
News

Tamir Rice’s Killer Cop Timothy Loehmann Just Can’t Keep A Job

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

The Olympic Games-Tokyo 2020
Sports

Meet Suni Lee’s Boyfriend Jaylin Smith–Some Of Her Fans Are Angry He’s Black

Halston Fall 1975 Menswear Collection Debut Fashion Show 47 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died This Year

1994 Premiere "Naked Gun 33 1/3"
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

California Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.
News

California Budget Earmarks Millions Of Dollars For Reparations For Black Residents

Republican Presidential Debate
News

Tim Scott ‘Will Become A Father’ In August, Trey Gowdy Says

Downtown Jefferson City, Missouri
News

Former Cops Plead Not Guilty After Suffocating Black Inmate To Death With Pepper Spray

Obama And Romney Square Off In First Presidential Debate In Denver
Politics

Video Contrasting Obama-Romney Debate With ‘Disastrous’ Biden-Trump Debate Goes Viral

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close