Subscribe
Art & Design

Still Blooming In The Whirlwind: Pittsburgh’s Rich History Of Being A Mecca For Black Art

Published on July 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Pittsburgh city skyline

Source: tupungato / Getty

Tucked away on the outskirts of Pennsylvania is a small city filled with a long legacy of Black art excellence. Most Americans know Pittsburgh for its history of steel making, but it’s the city’s Black art culture that doesn’t get enough spotlight. From self-taught photographer Charles, “Teenie” Harris, to American playwright August Wilson, Pittsburgh has solidified a reputation as a center of Black art in America. Whether it is music, on a stage or a canvas, Pittsburgh’s Black art community has thrived by supporting one another.

Today, a new generation of practitioners is solidifying the reputation of Pittsburgh as a center of Black art.

NewsOne recently partnered with author Bakari Kitwana and the Authentic Intelligence Media Project to take a closer look at the enduring legacy of Black art in Pittsburgh.

The history of Black people in America is too often reduced to limited narratives that betray our totality, but how we evolved into the present is such an expansive story. I’ve traveled to 48 of the 50 states and I’ve consistently witnessed Black creatives at work; yet, too often the artists operating far beyond NYC, Chicago, and LA are overlooked. There is Black creative genius in many of these places– including Pittsburgh. Artists like Selma Burke, Lena Horn, Billy Strayhorn,and August Wilson are inspiring parts of that story, but that legacy continues. I wanted to take a look at artists who were continuing in this tradition, so I chose to highlight the cohort of Black creatives who won grants in 2023 from The Advancing Black Arts in Pittsburgh Initiative. I reached out to Kirsten West Savali (VP of Content at iOneDigital) earlier this year and pitched the idea of iOneDigital as a space to publish the series. She liked the idea and agreed.”

In the 10-minute video, NewsOne spoke with artists, scholars, folks working in philanthropy and those building and maintaining Pittsburgh Black arts institutions to gain insight into this ongoing legacy.

“In a nation that has, since its inception, tried to deny Black people the right to create freely, Black art is freedom—and that freedom is a superpower that can create worlds, destroy illusions, and transform lives,” said Kirsten West Savali, iONE Digital VP of Content, who also served as executive producer and producer on this wide-ranging project.

“iONE Digital’s Content team is thrilled to partner with Bakari Kitwana and the Authentic Intelligence Media Project to recognize and platform some of the most innovative and brilliant Black artists in Pittsburgh,” West Savali continued. “Artists who extend us an invitation into their hearts, souls, and deepest selves, which, in turn, encourages us to explore and become more intimately familiar with our own.“

NewsOne Presents Still Blooming In The Whirlwind: Pittsburgh As A Black Cultural And Artistic Mecca

RELATED TAGS

Pittsburgh

More from NewsOne
More from NewsOne
Pittsburgh city skyline
Art & Design

Still Blooming In The Whirlwind: Pittsburgh’s Rich History Of Being A Mecca For Black Art

Companies Logos In The City And Photo Illustrations
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Costco Karens Video Shows White Women Harassing Black Shopper: ‘You Just Hit Me!’

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses 2022 NAACP Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 18, 2022
Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris Up Close: A Discussion With Former Staffer And Congressional Candidate, Lateefah Simon

Taylor Casey
News

Finding Taylor Casey: Police Employ Marine Teams To Find Chicago Black Woman Missing In Bahamas

Daily Life In Edmonton
News

U-Haul Is Seemingly The Patriot Front’s Vehicle Of Choice To Promote White Supremacy

11th Annual NFL Honors
News

Brett Favre Tries To Revive Defamation Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe

Reportage
Politics

Undeterred, Black Democrats Staunchly Defend Biden Amid Calls For Him To Drop Out Of Race

Still Blooming In The Whirlwind: Pittsburgh As A Black Cultural Mecca
Art & Design

Pittsburgh As A Black Cultural Mecca

More More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
MoveOn Members Demand SCOTUS Disqualify Trump
Politics

I’m A Black Mother And I Am Terrified About SCOTUS’ Ruling On Presidential Immunity. You Should Be Too.

Hurricane Beryl Lashes Over Jamaica 29 items
News

Devastating Photos Of Hurricane Beryl’s Destruction In Caribbean Islands

Allisha Watts
News

What Happened To Allisha Watts? Accused Killer Awaits Murder Trial In Girlfriend’s Death

15 items
News

Black Barber Says Customers Are Dwindling After Hosting ‘Blacks For Trump’ Event

4th of July Movies List
Movies

Welcome To The Cookout: 10 Entertaining 4th of July Movies To Watch

Trump
News

‘Black Jobs’: New Biden Campaign Ad Rips ‘Racist’ Trump Debate Rant

National Conservatism Conference - Day Two
Politics

Project 2025 Leader Says Agenda Will Bring ‘2nd American Revolution’ That ‘Will Remain Bloodless If The Left Allows’

Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk: Ring Of Fire - Official Weigh-In
Sports

Boxer Ryan Garcia Expelled From WBC After ‘Anti-Black’ And Islamophobic Social Media Rant

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close