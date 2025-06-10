Massachusetts Workers Caught On Video Being Racist While Setting Up For High School’s Graduation Ceremony

Source: CBS News / CBS News

In today’s episode of Racists Keep Forgetting There Are Cameras Everywhere, town workers in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, who were setting up folding chairs for a high school’s graduation last Friday, have been placed on leave after a camera that was set up to livestream the event captured them having a casual discussion about how they are anti-Black bigots and pretty damn proud of it.

“Yeah, I heard you’re a racist (expletive) too,” one man said in the video obtained by WBZ-TV. “Yeah,” a second man replied. The first man then said, “It’s the Black man keeping us down.” The second man responded, “Yeah, I hate (expletive) and (expletive).” The video was eventually taken down, but not before other people saw it on social media. “When we first saw it, my son was showing it to me on his social media and I was like, my jaw dropped. I was pretty stunned, I think like every parent,” said Lynnfield parent Joel McCarthy. “So I couldn’t believe it and that obviously went its way around with all the high school kids pretty quickly.”

Ahhh yes — a few lowly white supremacists were bonding over their racial resentment and thought they were in a safe place — *checks notes* — at a high school. (The racial identity of the town workers hasn’t been revealed, but “It’s the Black man keeping us down” is definitely the whitest sentence in the history of Whitetopia — so I’m pretty sure they were white.)

The “I heard you’re a racist too” line is a wild one as well. Are racists out here looking for bigot buddies to bounce their poor whitey woes off of? Is there some kind of Tiki Torch Tinder app out there that salty Caucasians are downloading to their phones?

Anyway, after countless students and parents saw the video of bigots being bigots while setting up for a graduation ceremony, school committee member Jamie Hayman issued a public statement demanding action.

“We can’t ignore the fact that this incident took place at a school event and students were watching. By now, hundreds of Lynnfield Public Schools students have heard these words. And just as importantly, they are now watching what we do next,” Hayman said. “If we treat this only as a personnel issue, we miss a critical opportunity to lead, to grow, and to teach. We must show our students that their community stands firmly against hate and discrimination.”

Lynnfield town administrator Robert Dolan and assistant town administrator Robert Curtin released a joint statement of their own, addressing the matter.

“The individuals in the video have been identified and I have placed them on administrative leave pending a full investigation of the video and any other evidence,” Dolan and Curtain said. “We, as town leaders, stand together in outrage over what has been reported this evening and wish to state emphatically that racist language and behavior has no place in our town and will be dealt with immediately. It is especially regrettable that this incident took place on what is and should be a night to celebrate our incredible seniors. Such incidents, however, must be confronted directly and openly and a full investigation and appropriate action will be taken.”

Look, if you can’t suspend your racial hatred long enough to avoid turning a high school graduation into a mini Klan support group, it’s not “the Black man” that’s keeping you down; it’s just something in you that needs to be healed.

Good luck with all that.

Click here to watch the video.

