Body Found In Pond Near Site Where Kyle Coleman’s Car Crashed

UPDATE — Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 1:09 p.m. EST

Kyle Coleman, a 19-year-old Morehouse Student, went missing on Friday night in Virginia after going out with some friends. Now, in a potentially tragic update, a body has been found near the scene of the crash.

According to Prince William Times, the body was found in a pond near the Tysons area in Virginia’s Fairfax County at around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. While, as of this writing, the body hasn’t been confirmed to be Kyle Coleman, public social media posts and comments made at a prayer vigil reveal his family believes it’s him. Coleman went missing Friday night after going out with some friends. He had recently completed his first year at Morehouse College in Atlanta and was back home for the Summer.

The circumstances of his disappearance initially led police to believe he was missing under voluntary circumstances. After his car crashed, Kyle Coleman’s iPhone automatically sent a crash alert that called first responders. The recording of the dispatch call gave some details about what occurred in the moments during and immediately after the crash.

Helicopters, detectives, drones, and K-9 units were deployed throughout the weekend to find Kyle Coleman. Investigators with Fairfax County police spoke with several of Coleman’s friends, though it’s unclear if they were in the car with him at the time of the accident or were the people he went to spend time with. Fairfax County police have now begun a death investigation.

A vigil was held for Kyle Coleman on Tuesday at Battlefield High, the high school he graduated from. The vigil spotlighted his work doing community service during his high school years. “He was chosen as the president of our Jack and Jill chapter, and that is a great honor,” said Alene Devereaux, with the Jack and Jill of America Prince William County chapter. “He was a person about love and fun, and his spirit was one of warmth, and that’s what he would want us to take.”

Cimmeran Coleman, Kyle’s mother, also spoke during the vigil and highlighted his positive demeanor and academic accomplishments.

“He was a wonderful kid, like a joy. Really didn’t give us any problems,” she said during the vigil. “Just very well-liked, well-liked in the community, just very easygoing. He was driven in terms of – with his leadership abilities, his academic abilities.”

ORIGINAL —

Kyle Coleman, a 19-year-old who recently finished his freshman year at Morehouse College, went missing in Virginia last week after being involved in a car accident.

According to Northern Virginia Magazine, Kyle Coleman was driving a Toyota Yaris near Tysons Galleria Mall in Fairfax County on June 6 when it went off the road and apparently crashed into a tree. The crash alert feature on his iPhone automatically called dispatchers at about 11:20 p.m. on the evening of the crash, with emergency responders arriving only minutes after the alert. When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash they found the car was completely empty.

A recording of the dispatch call gives some context to what happened in the minutes during and after the crash. “Originally came in as a iPhone crash alert … with further callback, vehicle into a tree. A lot of screaming heard in the background of the call. Fire department is responding as well.”

Keith and Cimmerian Coleman, Kyle’s parents, were immediately alarmed when they awoke Saturday morning and found he wasn’t home.

“Early Saturday morning, I think I pinged him and said, ‘Hey man are you still out?'” Keith Coleman told NBC 4. “And I got no response from him. And so, right around [the] sun coming up, I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is not Kyle’s type behavior; we really need to check this out.'”

They used the Life360 safety app and tracked his car to a tow lot in Merrifield. When they arrived, the front of the car was smashed in with vegetation embedded in the headlight, and it was apparent the airbags had been deployed. His phone, car keys, and a pair of slides were left inside the car, though there was no blood found inside the car.

“Right now, we’re still trying to figure out what was his state of mind when that happened,” Keith Coleman told NBC4. “We don’t know if he sustained a head injury and he just was disoriented or something else that might have happened. We really don’t just know.”

Kyle Coleman’s mother, Cimmerian, has posted on Facebook asking for any information about what happened and his current location.

Kyle Coleman was out with friends on the night of the crash and local police have been speaking with his friends to learn more about what may have happened and his potential location. It’s currently unclear if the friends the police are interviewing were in the car with him at the time.

Keith Coleman told NBC 4 that he’s not concerned about what happened to the car and just wants his son to come home.

“If he is alert and watching this, we want to be able to say: ‘Son, we love you. Come home,'” Keith Coleman said. “’We don’t care about what happened with the car. We don’t care about what events led up to what happened with the car …. What we care most about is you.'”

Kyle Coleman is described as a Black male, 5-foot-11, around 160 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a red and white Morehouse College windbreaker and black running pants when he was last seen. A missing persons report was filed on Saturday with Prince William County police and officers currently believe Kyle Coleman is missing under voluntary circumstances.

If you have any information about Kyle Coleman’s whereabouts contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or reach out to the Coleman family.

