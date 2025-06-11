Here’s All Of The US Cities Protesting ICE Raids As Trump’s Troop Deployment Continues

Source: Jay L Clendenin / Getty

Welp, here we go!

President Donald Trump responded to anti-ICE protests by deploying hundreds of Marines and thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles against the wishes of LA Mayor Karen Bass, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Los Angeles Police Department to send the message that violent protests (or, if we’re being honest about it, anti-Trump protests in whether they’re violent of not) will not be tolerated.

Well, the people have apparently received that message, and, as a result, more anti-ICE and anti-Trump protests are spreading across the country.

Los Angeles is still the epicenter of rising protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Gestapo-like tactics, which include raiding schools, workplaces and immigration courts to arrest allegedly undocumented migrants and set them up for deportation without due process (after lying about them all being criminals when nearly half of ICE detainees either have no criminal record at all or have only been convicted of minor offenses, including traffic violations). However, protesters have also gathered in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Atlanta, and other major cities, according to NBC News, which “counted at least 25 rallies and demonstrations coast to coast since Monday” and noted that “some involved only a few dozen people, while others attracted thousands.”

In California alone, cities besides LA where protests have either taken place or are planned include San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Ana and San Jose. Other cities across the nation where protests are planned or have taken place include Aurora, Colorado, Charlotte, N.C., Columbus, Ohio, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Memphis, Philadelphia, Portland, and Seattle. According to ABC News, Austin, Denver, and Washington, D.C., have seen protests as well.

Unfortunately, not all of those cities have the advantage of state leaders who are standing against Trump the way Newsom has been. In Texas, unsurprisingly, it’s quite the opposite, as Gov. Greg Abbott has jumped straight into Trump’s playbook by deploying troops from the Texas National Guard.

From ABC News:

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a post on X late Tuesday that the “Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order.” “Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest,” Abbott wrote. “@TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.” Guard members were deployed to San Antonio, according to assistant police chief Jesse Salame. He said he didn’t know how many were sent or details on the deployment.

And if these bully-foot tactics were truly as powerful as MAGA Republicans think they are, Americans and migrants would be more intimidated instead of responding to government overreach by increasing resistance across the nation.

We love to see it!

SEE ALSO:

This Is What Democracy Looks Like?: 19 Unforgettable Photos From LA Protests Against ICE

What About White Undocumented Immigrants? Critics Claim ICE Raids Are Racist