Sean Combs Acquitted Of Most Serious Charges, Guilty On 2 Counts

Source: Getty / General

UPDATE — Tuesday, July 2, 2025, 11:38 a.m. EST: The jury in the federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs has found the hip-hop mogul not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering, the most serious charges against him. The jury found him guilty of violating the Mann Act concerning transportation for prostitution with regard to Cassie and Jane Doe, two of the five charges against him.

See our sister site, Bossip, for full coverage of the verdict and other details: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Found Guilty Of Transportation To Engage In Prostitution, Acquitted Of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering.

After nearly two months of gut-wrenching testimony and legal theatrics, the fate of Sean “Diddy” Combs now rests in the hands of a 12-member jury.

On Monday, the federal jury, comprised of eight men and four women, began deliberating Combs’ criminal sex-trafficking case, but ended the day without reaching a verdict. Less than an hour into deliberations, the panel raised red flags in a note to Judge Arun Subramanian, stating, “We have a juror, number 25, who we are concerned cannot follow your honor’s instructions.”

Subramanian, acknowledging their concern, instructed the jury to continue deliberations and reminded them of their legal duty to consider the facts without bias.

Later in the day, two more notes were sent to the judge, one containing a question regarding the drug distribution allegations tied to Combs’ alleged coercion tactics. Subramanian indicated he would answer that question on Tuesday morning. By 5 p.m. ET, the jury had officially adjourned after roughly five hours of discussion. Deliberations resumed Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Combs is charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

The charges stem from what prosecutors describe as a decades-long pattern of abuse, intimidation, and coercion, anchored by Combs’ influence in the entertainment world. Federal authorities claim Combs turned his “multi-faceted business empire” into a “criminal enterprise” in which he and his associates engaged in kidnapping, arson, physical violence, sex trafficking, and forced labor, among other alleged crimes.

During closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik concluded her remarks by thanking the jury and summarizing the evidence presented over the past several weeks.

“He thought that his fame, wealth, and power put him above the law. But over the course of this trial, his crimes have been exposed,” Slavik said. “Up until today, the defendant was able to get away with these crimes because of his money, his power, his influence. That stops now. It’s time to hold him accountable.”

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

The government’s case, bolstered by graphic testimony from over 30 witnesses, painted a disturbing picture of Combs as the kingpin of “freak offs,” drug-fueled, dayslong sexual performances involving manipulated women. Federal authorities claim they have video evidence and witness testimony corroborating the abuse, which allegedly included weapons, kidnapping, and even arson to silence victims.

Combs’ legal team, however, pushed back hard. Lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo didn’t attempt to sanitize his client’s past but instead argued that the prosecution exaggerated the scope of his wrongdoing. Agnifilo said the defense made no attempt to dispute allegations that Combs battered then girlfriend Cassie Ventura. “We own the domestic violence — I hope you guys know that,” he said as he began his closing.

Despite acknowledging the physical abuse, Agnifilo described the relationship between Combs and Ventura as “a great modern love story.”

Agnifilo continued his closing arguments, portraying his client as a deeply flawed man who led a swinger’s lifestyle, had a drug problem, and sometimes physically assaulted his girlfriends. But he argued the government’s accusation that Mr. Combs was a sex trafficker or the ringleader of a racketeering organization was “badly exaggerated.”

“He did what he did,” Agnifilo admitted. “But he’s going to fight to the death to defend himself from what he didn’t do.”

Despite the weight of the accusations, Combs did not take the stand, and his team rested its defense in under 30 minutes, calling no witnesses and seemingly betting the burden of proof would fall short.

Judge Subramanian reminded jurors on the first day of deliberations the importance of tensioning unbiased in the decision, “You are to perform the duty of finding the facts without bias or prejudice as to any party,” underscoring that his rulings throughout the trial are not to be interpreted as guidance on the defendant’s guilt or innocence.

Combs has remained in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024 after multiple requests for bail were denied.

The music mogul once known for being the juggernaut of hits and high-profile parties is now facing the possibility of a lifetime behind bars.

SEE ALSO:

Sean Combs’ Legal Team Claims ‘Mutual Abuse’ In Relationship With Cassie Ventura

There Is No Defending Diddy



