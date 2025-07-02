Subscribe
Entertainment

'A Different World' Revival Begins Filming At Clark Atlanta

‘A Different World’ Revival Begins Filming At Clark Atlanta University

Published on July 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ron Johnson/Dwayne Wayne
Source: NBC / Getty

A cultural reset is in motion—A Different World is officially making its return, and this time, it’s not just a trip down memory lane.

Netflix has begun filming the pilot for the long-anticipated sequel to the iconic sitcom, and they’re doing it in the heart of HBCU culture—on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

The original series, which aired from 1987 to 1993, was more than just a spin-off of The Cosby Show.

It became a defining force in pop culture, reshaping how the world viewed Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Through the halls of the fictional Hillman College, the show tackled real-life issues—racism, relationships, class, activism, and self-identity—all while celebrating Black excellence and higher education.

Now, more than 30 years later, that legacy is being reignited for a new generation.

This reboot isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about relevance.

By choosing Clark Atlanta University as the filming location, the show is grounding itself in real-time HBCU experiences.

The city of Atlanta—often dubbed the “Black Mecca”—is already home to an active network of HBCUs, culture-shifting creatives, and social impact movements.

Filming on a living, breathing campus is a direct acknowledgment that HBCUs are not relics of the past but incubators of innovation, style, leadership, and cultural influence.

While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect fresh faces and new storylines that speak to today’s world—mental health, social media, gender politics, student activism, and the ever-evolving Black identity.

The revival promises to reflect the vibrant, complex reality of Black student life in 2025 while paying homage to the spirit that made the original series so beloved.

SEE ALSO:

A Sequel To ‘A Different World’ Is In The Works At Netflix

‘A Different World’ 35th Anniversary: How The Iconic HBCU Sitcom Still Influences Black Culture

‘A Different World’ Revival Begins Filming At Clark Atlanta University  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Related Tags

A Different World

More from NewsOne
Trending Stories
Smoke Fire Alarm Detector Install
Education

Breaking Down The Stereotype: Black People And Smoke Detectors

Candidates Participate In The New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate
News

Op-Ed: Bigoted MAGA Republican Wants To Deport NYC Mayoral Nominee Zohran Mamdani, Calling Him ‘Little Muhamaad’

Police Lights
News

Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree In New York, Police Call It Suicide

Unite the Right Protest
Opinion

Preston Damsky, ‘Viewpoint Neutrality,’ And White Supremacy [Op-Ed]

Two Minnesota State Legislators And Spouses Shot In Targeted Attacks
Opinion

Soldiers in the Army of White Jesus: How Christian Nationalism Became America’s Most Protected Terror Pipeline [Op-Ed]

Two women with pride flag
Opinion

Erased In The Name Of ‘Choice’: How This Moment Echoes Our Oldest Wounds

University of Pittsburgh Obama Rally
Politics

100 Things You Didn’t Know About Barack Obama

Pro-Palestinian Protests In Iran
Politics

Right-Wing White Women Don’t Care About Iranian Women In Burkas. They Just Want to Control You Here

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close