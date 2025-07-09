Kendrick Lamar Inspires New Class At Temple University

Source: Paola Kudacki / GQ Style / Paola Kudacki / GQ Style

This fall, Temple University is putting some serious respect on Kendrick Lamar’s name.

The university’s Department of Africology and African American Studies is launching a new course centered around the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper, diving deep into the music, message, and cultural influence of one of hip-hop’s most introspective voices.

The course will examine Kendrick Lamar’s discography through the lens of Black identity, race, politics, and resistance.

From good kid, m.A.A.d city to To Pimp a Butterfly and DAMN., Kendrick Lamar’s body of work has long been studied informally for its poetic depth and cultural weight.

Now, Temple is making it official—allowing students to academically explore the rapper’s lyrical genius and social commentary.

Lamar’s work often blurs the lines between music, literature, and activism.

His verses navigate the complexity of systemic oppression, spirituality, survivor’s guilt, and inner-city life—topics that sit squarely within the framework of African American studies.

It’s no surprise that scholars are taking his work seriously.

This isn’t even the first course inspired by Kendrick Lamar.

Harvard University previously offered a course titled “The Politics of Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar,” and Columbia University featured his lyrics in discussions of modern poetry and Black cultural studies.

In 2018, Kendrick became the first non-classical or jazz musician to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his album DAMN.

His inclusion in university curricula seems like a natural progression, especially as more institutions begin to recognize the academic value of rap as both art and literature.

His influence on culture, protest movements, and artistic expression has been nothing short of revolutionary.

Temple’s new course arrives at a pivotal moment when discussions around race, identity, and cultural preservation are more urgent than ever.

For students interested in hip-hop, social justice, or the evolution of Black artistry, this class is more than a chance to study a rapper—it’s an opportunity to explore the heartbeat of a generation.

SEE ALSO:

Kendrick Lamar Background Dancer Arrested Over Sudanese Flag Incident During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar Is Releasing His Comedy Film This Year

Kendrick Lamar Inspires New Class At Temple University was originally published on hot1009.com