As if the advent of Artificial Intelligence and its incorporation into media, the workforce, education and entertainment weren’t already concerning enough, now the bigots have found it, and they’re using it to ramp up the racism while managing to be even less creative about it than they were without AI.

AI-generated videos that appear to be created with Google’s Veo 3, which Media Matters describes as “a publicly accessible text-to-video generator,” are circulating on TikTok and receiving millions of views for depicting Black people as monkeys, baby mommas, and cop bait, lured by watermelon on a fishing line, along with stereotypical tropes berating Asian, Muslim and Jewish people.

Content warning: The following compilation video is racist, dehumanizing and glaringly indicative of how absurdly stupid anti-Black bigots are.

Seriously — do white supremacists really have nothing better to do than this? All of that pinned up racial resentment and the technology at their fingertips to assist them in pretending to be creatively talented, and all they can come up with are chimpanzees, watermelon and Holocaust jokes for a little antisemitic razzle-dazzle? Lame, but whatever.

Predictably, Veo 3, which currently has a time limit for videos of eight seconds each, is also being used to spread MAGA-friendly propaganda against immigrants and activists. (If you didn’t think the above video had “Trump cult” written all over it, you haven’t been paying attention to the last six months.) TIt’s also being used to make Holocaust and KKK fan fic, apparently.

From Media Matters:

Users are also posting misleading AI-generated videos of immigrants and protesters, including videos in which protesters are run over by cars. And in an especially dystopian nightmare, AI-generated videos are reenacting marginalized groups’ historical traumas, depicting concentration camps and Ku Klux Klan attacks on Black Americans. TikTok’s community guidelines prohibit videos dehumanizing racial and ethnic groups as well as “threatening or expressing a desire to cause physical injury to a person or a group.” The platform has a long history of struggling to contain hate speech, violent content, and misleading AI-generated content, and the dehumanizing and sometimes violent videos that Media Matters has now identified are seemingly spreading unchecked on the social media platform.

Media Matters noted that “it’s evident that viewers understand and endorse this racist propaganda,” citing the comment sections under the videos, which include a “comment with over 2,000 likes that reads, ‘Bro even AI has black fatigue.'” One video with 4 million views depicts a monkey wearing a pink wig, long pink acrylic nails, and pink eyelashes, saying: “So my probation officer called. Good news — I ain’t gotta do no more community service. Bad news — that’s cause there’s a new warrant out for my arrest.”

So, basically, the white supremacists and neo-Nazis who desperately need therapy have found a new digital gathering space to spread and enjoy racial hate instead.

Sad.

