Trump Asks How Liberian Leaders Speak English—It’s Their Language

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

President Donald Trump recently hosted a meeting at the White House with five African leaders, including Liberian President Joseph Boakai. While the gathering focused on building diplomatic ties and exploring economic partnerships, it was a comment made by Trump that quickly gained attention online.

During the discussion, Trump turned to President Boakai and said, “Such good English, it’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Boakai replied that he was educated in Liberia, where English is the official language. Trump responded with surprise, adding, “That’s very interesting. I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well.”

For many observers, especially in Liberia, the remark felt patronizing. Liberia was founded in the early 1800s by freed American slaves and has used English as its official language ever since declaring independence in 1847. A Liberian diplomat, speaking anonymously to CNN, called the comment “not appropriate” and “a bit condescending to an African president who’s from an English-speaking nation.”

South African politician Veronica Mente echoed this sentiment on social media, questioning why President Boakai didn’t simply walk out in protest. Meanwhile, Liberian youth advocate Archie Tamel Harris told CNN that he felt “insulted” by Trump’s remark. “Our country is an English-speaking country. For him to ask that question, I don’t see it as a compliment,” Harris said.

Despite the criticism, others defended the president’s intentions. White House officials insisted the remark was a genuine compliment. Massad Boulos, a senior advisor for Africa in the Trump administration, said, “The continent of Africa has never had such a friend in the White House as they do in President Trump.”

Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti also downplayed the backlash, saying that President Boakai took no offense. “What President Trump heard distinctly was the American influence on our English in Liberia,” she explained. “We know that English has different accents and forms, and him recognizing our intonation wasn’t taken negatively.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made headlines for remarks related to foreign leaders’ English skills. In a previous meeting, he complimented German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on his English during a joint press conference.

Still, Trump’s history of controversial comments about African nations—including a 2018 reference to “shithole countries”—made this moment more sensitive for many. Critics say the president’s surprise at Boakai’s fluency reinforces outdated stereotypes about Africans and their education.

The broader meeting, however, was more optimistic in tone. Trump praised the African nations represented—Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal—calling them “vibrant places with valuable land, great minerals, and wonderful people.” The leaders, in turn, praised Trump and expressed a strong interest in working with the U.S. on economic development.

President Boakai even said Liberia believes in the “policy of making America great again,” signaling that despite the awkward moment, Liberia remains open to building stronger ties with the United States.

As the meeting wrapped up, reactions to Trump’s comment remained split—some saw it as a tone-deaf gaffe, while others saw it as a misunderstood compliment. What’s clear is that words still matter deeply in diplomacy, especially when historical legacies are involved.

SEE ALSO:

WTFGO In Politics: ICE Raids, Trump Vs. Musk & More

Black Americans For Trump Member Questions Trump’s Tariff Policy

Trump Asks How Liberian Leaders Speak English—It’s Their Language was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com