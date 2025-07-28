US Embassy Official Told Trump’s South African Refugee Program Is For White People Only, New Report Says

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty

We didn’t need any more evidence that President Donald Trump’s side quest to save white Afrikaners in South Africa from a fictional “white genocide” was nothing more than a pet project to extend MAGA-fied white nationalism across the Atlantic, but according to U.S. diplomats, we have that evidence all the same.

A recent report by Reuters reveals that, early this month, the top official at the U.S. embassy in South Africa reached out to the White House for clarification on whether or not non-white people in South Africa can apply for Trump’s refugee program, which the president sold to America via claims that white farmers in South Africa have been murdered en masse after having their land taken by the South African government, none of which is true.

From Reuters:

President Donald Trump’s February executive order establishing the program specified that it was for “Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination,” referring to an ethnic group descended mostly from Dutch settlers. In a diplomatic cable sent July 8, embassy Charge d’Affairs David Greene asked whether the embassy could process claims from other minority groups claiming race-based discrimination such as “coloured” South Africans who speak Afrikaans. In South Africa, the term coloured refers to mixed-race people, a classification created by the apartheid regime still in use today. The answer came back days later in an email from Spencer Chretien, the highest-ranking official in the State Department’s refugee and migration bureau, saying the program is intended for white people.

Now, Reuters did note that it wasn’t able to verify the exact language used to advise Greene that Trump’s refugee program is a whites-only kind of deal, the State Department’s website specified in May that applicants “must be of Afrikaner ethnicity or be a member of a racial minority in South Africa.” At best, this means Black people need not apply; at worst, it means the Trump administration only wants white immigrants in the U.S., which would be consistent with literally everything Trump has demonstrated regarding his thoughts on immigration.

To be fair, apparently, at least one mixed-race family has made it through the Neo-Apartheid express lane to U.S. asylum.

More from Reuters:

In the July 8 cable, Greene laid out a summary of the different ethnic and racial groups in the country before seeking guidance on eligibility. In addition to Afrikaners and mixed-race South Africans, Greene mentioned indigenous South Africans known as the Khoisan people. He said that members of the Jewish community had also expressed interest, but that in South Africa they are considered a religious minority and not a racial group. “In the absence of other guidance, [the U.S. embassy] intends to give consideration to well-founded claims of persecution based on race for other racial minorities,” Greene wrote. At least one family identified as coloured has already traveled to the U.S. as refugees, two people familiar with the matter said.

Again, at best, the same president who has spearheaded the effort to propagandize DEI into Jim Crow for white people has implemented an international policy that, by default, excludes Black people outright.

This is a white supremacist administration, y’all. Not just nationally, but globally.

